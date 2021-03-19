Serj Tankian Debuts ‘Electric Yerevan’ Video - Noise11.com

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian has posted a powerful video for his new song ‘Electric Yerevan’.

The video showcases a visual timeline of events leading up to the 2015 Electric Verevan protests and 2018 Velvet Revolution.

Serj says, “The song was inspired by the successful Electric Yerevan protests in Armenia in the summer of 2015 where people protested against proposed hikes in utility prices. My writing from that time is inscribed word for word in the song.”

‘Electric Yerevan’ features in the ‘Elasticity’ EP due at the end of April.

