Sex Pistols To Release Soundtrack To Disney+ Series 'Pistol' - Noise11.com

A new 20-track Sex Pistols compilation is being released as a companion to the Disney+ series ‘Pistol’.

In celebration of Danny Boyle’s six-episode limited series on the streaming service, the notorious punk rockers are releasing 20 of their recordings from 1976 to 1978 on ‘The Sex Pistols: The Original Recordings’ for the first time in more than two decades.

The release includes the hits from 1977’s highly influential ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’ LP; ‘God Save The Queen’, Anarchy in the UK’, ‘Pretty Vacant’, and ‘Holidays In the Sun’.

The anti-establishment purveyors’ 1977 hit ‘God Save The Queen’ was infamously banned by the BBC, and narrowly missed out on the number one spot in the Official UK Chart.

What’s more, for the first time in chart history, due to its notoriety, charts bosses refused to list its title, while many record shops refused to stock the record.

The collection also features covers from ‘The Great Rock Roll Swindle’ album, the soundtrack to the Pistols’ 1980 post-split documentary of the same name.

Plus, a host of B-sides in ‘I Wanna Be Me’ (the flipside of ‘Anarchy…’), ‘Satellite’ (the b-side of ‘Holidays In The Sun’) and ‘Did You No Wrong’ (from ‘God Save The Queen’).

The compilation will be available as a double vinyl, digital and CD and limited edition double transparent green vinyl and also limited edition yellow vinyl, and collectors’ cassettes.

‘Pistol’ is based on guitarist Steve Jones’ 2017 memoir ‘Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol’.

Toby Wallace plays Steve Jones, Jacob Slater is drummer Paul Cook, Anson Boon is frontman John Lydon, Christian Lees is bassist Glen Matlock, and Louis Partridge is the late bass player Sid Vicious.

The cast also includes Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

The compilation is released on May 27, while ‘Pistol’ premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on May 31.

The track-listing for ‘The Sex Pistols: The Original Recordings’ is:

1. ‘Pretty Vacant’

2. ‘God Save The Queen’

3. ‘Bodies’

4. ‘No Feelings’

5. ‘I Wanna Be Me’

6. ‘Anarchy In The UK’

7. ‘Submission’

8. ‘No Fun’

9. ‘(I’m Not Your) Stepping Stone

10. Holidays In The Sun’

11. ‘New York’

12. ‘Problems’

13. ‘Lonely Boy’

14. ‘Silly Thing’

15. ‘Something Else’

16. ‘C’Mon Everybody’

17. ‘Satellite’

18. ‘Did You No Wrong’

19. ‘Substitute’

20. ‘My Way’

music-news.com

Noise11.com

