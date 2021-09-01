Simply Red’s Fritz McIntyre Dead At 62 - Noise11.com

Fritz McIntyre, one of Simply Red’s original members, has died at the age of 63. He was the keyboard player and backing singer for the band.

McIntyre co-wrote ‘Come To My Aid’ with Mick Hucknall. The song was track one side one of the first Simply Red album ‘Picture Book’ (1985). He also co-wrote the title track.

He also co-wrote ‘I Won’t Feel Bad’ on the second album ‘Men and Women’ (1987), ‘Something Got Me Started’ off ‘Stars’ (1991). Fritz also sang lead vocals on ‘Wonderland’ off ‘Stars’.

McIntyre quit Simply Red after the fifth album ‘Life’. He moved to Ontario, Canada and released a Christian album ‘First Fruits’. He later moved back to the USA and resided in Florida, working a music director for a Florida church.

A statement at the Simply Red socials said “We are deeply shocked and saddened to receive the news that pianist extraordinaire and original SR member Fritz McIntyre has passed away. He has left this Earth WAY TOO SOON. Deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends.”

