Singer/Songwriter Keith Martin Found Dead At Age 55 - Noise11.com

‘Because Of You’ hitmaker Keith Martin has passed away at the age of 55.

Martin – who was best known for writing and performing romantic love songs – was found dead at his home in Quezon City in the Philippines.

His body – which has been formally identified – was discovered lying in bed on Friday (25.03.22). However, a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Martin – who was born in Washington DC – made his last public appearance on March 12, when he attended a wedding and performed live at the reception, according to Rappler.

Since his death was announced, a number of people within the music industry have taken to social media to pay tribute to the singer.

Music star Kyla tweeted: “In shock and in disbelief.. You will be missed, Keith Martin..

“Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remembered. (sic)”

Filipino-American singer Kris Lawrence also took to social media to pay tribute to the late star.

He wrote on Facebook: “Damn…this news is shocking. Gone too soon Keith Eric Martin.

“You will be missed brotha. Your music will live in our hearts forever. (sic)”

Martin started his career in a group called Masquerade, but he ultimately decided to go solo and he released his debut album, ‘It’s Long Overdue’, in 1995.

The biggest hit on the album was ‘Because Of You’. The popular single turned him into a star in the Philippines and that was where he eventually decided to make his home.

