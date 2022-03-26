 Singer/Songwriter Keith Martin Found Dead At Age 55 - Noise11.com
Keith Martin

Keith Martin

Singer/Songwriter Keith Martin Found Dead At Age 55

by Paul Cashmere on March 27, 2022

in News

‘Because Of You’ hitmaker Keith Martin has passed away at the age of 55.

Martin – who was best known for writing and performing romantic love songs – was found dead at his home in Quezon City in the Philippines.

His body – which has been formally identified – was discovered lying in bed on Friday (25.03.22). However, a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Martin – who was born in Washington DC – made his last public appearance on March 12, when he attended a wedding and performed live at the reception, according to Rappler.

Since his death was announced, a number of people within the music industry have taken to social media to pay tribute to the singer.

Music star Kyla tweeted: “In shock and in disbelief.. You will be missed, Keith Martin..

“Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remembered. (sic)”

Filipino-American singer Kris Lawrence also took to social media to pay tribute to the late star.

He wrote on Facebook: “Damn…this news is shocking. Gone too soon Keith Eric Martin.

“You will be missed brotha. Your music will live in our hearts forever. (sic)”

Martin started his career in a group called Masquerade, but he ultimately decided to go solo and he released his debut album, ‘It’s Long Overdue’, in 1995.

The biggest hit on the album was ‘Because Of You’. The popular single turned him into a star in the Philippines and that was where he eventually decided to make his home.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros OGorman
Joey Kramer Is Taking A Break From Aerosmith

Joey Kramer is taking a "temporary leave of absence" from Aerosmith.

8 hours ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Anthony Kiedes on the Construction of Red Hot Chili Peppers Lyrics

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss the group’s new song “Not The One” from their forthcoming album ‘Unlimited Love’ due out next week. He tells Zane about how the song came together, his approach to writing lyrics, and more.

11 hours ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Posts Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

Stevie Nicks has remembered Taylor Hawkins’s “glorious smile” in an emotional tribute.

1 day ago
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Hawkins Complained Of Chest Pains Shortly Before His Death

The death of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins appears to be from a heart attack.

1 day ago
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Hawkins Had 10 Substances In His System

Taylor Hawkins had "10 different substances" in his system when he died on Friday.

1 day ago
Skid Row
Skid Row To Release First Album Since 2006

Skid Row are back with a brand new album for 2022 which will be their first since 2006.

2 days ago
Hall and Oates Marigold Sky
Hall & Oates Release ‘Marigold Sky’ For The First Time Ever On Vinyl

'Marigold Sky’ was the 15th Daryl Hall & John Oates album. The album was originally released as an Indie record and didn’t get the exposure Hall & Oates were accustomed to as RCA and Arista artists.

2 days ago