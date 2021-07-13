Sir Peter Jackson’s ‘Get Back’ Movie Is Taking Longer Than Lord of the Rings - Noise11.com

When Sir Peter Jackson was given access to The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ sessions and returned to New Zealand to reboot ‘Let It Be’ he had no idea that the project would take more time to make than his epic ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies.

In a new interview with GQ magazine Sir Peter says, “you normally edit a movie, like a Lord Of The Rings type, in about three or four months, but this has been two years. It’s a very complicated thing to cut”.

‘Get Back’ will be a total reinvention of the 1970 Michael Lindsay-Hogg movie ‘Let It Be’, depicted the final days of The Beatles in the studio. (In reality, Let It Be was the second last session. ‘Abbey Road’ was made after but because of the time it took to edit a movie, was released before Abbey Road).

Sir Peter told GQ that the reason it is taking so long is because all of the video and all of the audio are on separate tapes and needed to be synced. “They were only using two 16mm film cameras, there was no clapperboard and the audio wasn’t synced. So, on any given day The Beatles worked for about eight or nine hours, you might have five or six hours of sound but a lot less film and so you had to match it all up. The sound would be rolling and so when we look at the dailies, we’ve got a black screen. Then suddenly we’ve got picture, but the picture might last for 17 seconds and then it goes off and then we’re back to black screen again,” he said.

The Beatles: Get Back will premiere on 25 November 2021 on Disney+.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments