 Sister Janet Meade Has Died At Age 84 - Noise11.com
Sister Janet Mead

Sister Janet Mead

Sister Janet Meade Has Died At Age 84

by Paul Cashmere on January 28, 2022

in News

Australia’s singing nun Sister Janet Mead has died in Adelaide at age 84.

Sister Janet Mead was the Catholic nun who recorded a contemporary version of ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ in 1973 and had a hit with two million sales.

Sister Janet’s version of ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ reached no 3 in Australia, no 4 in the USA, no 3 in Canada and no 4 in New Zealand. It also earned Sister Janet Mead a Grammy Award for Best Inspirational Performance in 1975. (She lost to Elvis Presley ‘How Great Thou Art).

‘The Lord’s Prayer’ by Sister Janet Mead was produced by Martin Erdman. Erdman also produced Peter Allen’s ‘I Still Call Australia Home’.

Sister Janet Mead recorded four albums but remained a num working for the homeless. In 2004 she was named South Australian of the Year.

Sister Janet Mead had been ill with cancer. The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide announced she died on Wednesday, 26 January 2022.

