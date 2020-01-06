Sister of George Michael Leaves Her $100 Million Estate To Charity

George Michael’s his has left her fortune, estimated at $100 million, to charity.

Melanie Panayiotou was tragically found dead on Wednesday (25.12.19), exactly three years after George’s passing, and it has now been revealed her share of Michael’s fortune will go to good causes.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “George’s family share his caring spirit. Knowing that some good is going to come out of this double-tragedy has provided a small amount of comfort.”

Melanie Panayiotou will be buried next to her brother and their mother.

Both George – who passed away on Christmas Day (December 25) in 2016 – and his mother Lesley are buried beside one another at Highgate Cemetery, and it has now been revealed that Melanie will also be laid to rest alongside them.

George Michael’s grave is currently unmarked, and whilst sources say Melanie will “definitely” get her own headstone, they claim George’s will remain unmarked in order to stop fans from gathering at the site.

An insider said: “George still doesn’t have a gravestone three years after his death, and it’s going to stay that way. Now that they will also have to visit the family plot to mourn Melanie, they don’t want to be wading through fans and their tributes just to pay respect to the growing number of their tragic loved ones.”

Melanie – who was 59 at the time of her death – was found by her older sister Yioda Panayiotou, and a representative for the family confirmed the news.

They said in a statement: “We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comments.”

Metropolitan Police also issued a statement which read: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3. The death is not being treated as suspicious by police. A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances.”

