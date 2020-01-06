 Sister of George Michael Leaves Her $100 Million Estate To Charity - Noise11.com
George Michael photo by Ros OGorman

George Michael photo by Ros OGorman

Sister of George Michael Leaves Her $100 Million Estate To Charity

by Music-News.com on January 7, 2020

in News

George Michael’s his has left her fortune, estimated at $100 million, to charity.

Melanie Panayiotou was tragically found dead on Wednesday (25.12.19), exactly three years after George’s passing, and it has now been revealed her share of Michael’s fortune will go to good causes.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “George’s family share his caring spirit. Knowing that some good is going to come out of this double-tragedy has provided a small amount of comfort.”

Melanie Panayiotou will be buried next to her brother and their mother.

Both George – who passed away on Christmas Day (December 25) in 2016 – and his mother Lesley are buried beside one another at Highgate Cemetery, and it has now been revealed that Melanie will also be laid to rest alongside them.

George Michael’s grave is currently unmarked, and whilst sources say Melanie will “definitely” get her own headstone, they claim George’s will remain unmarked in order to stop fans from gathering at the site.

An insider said: “George still doesn’t have a gravestone three years after his death, and it’s going to stay that way. Now that they will also have to visit the family plot to mourn Melanie, they don’t want to be wading through fans and their tributes just to pay respect to the growing number of their tragic loved ones.”

Melanie – who was 59 at the time of her death – was found by her older sister Yioda Panayiotou, and a representative for the family confirmed the news.

They said in a statement: “We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comments.”

Metropolitan Police also issued a statement which read: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3. The death is not being treated as suspicious by police. A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Ozzy Osbourne Takes New Video ‘Straight To Hell’

Ozzy Osbourne looks pretty good for a guy supposedly on his deathbed a week ago. Ozzy has debuted a new video for ‘Straight To Hell’.

2 hours ago
Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud
Cold Chisel Rutherglen A Day On The Green Cancelled Due To Fires

The Cold Chisel A Day On The Green show planned for the All Saints Winery in Rutherglen has been cancelled due to Australia's extreme weather conditions.

4 hours ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Donates $500,000 To Australia’s Fire Efforts

Kylie Minogue and her family are donating $500,000 (£380,000) to help those fighting the bushfires in their native Australia.

11 hours ago
Murray Cook of the Wiggles at the 2015 Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards held in Melbourne at the Meat Market on Thursday 22 October 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Original Wiggles Reform For Adults Only Bushfire Benefit

Aussie children's supergroup The Wiggles are getting back together for a one-off gig in Sydney to raise money for the bushfire relief on Saturday, January 18.

18 hours ago
Michael Stipe
LISTEN: R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Reveals Solo Single For Renewable Energy Charity

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has revealed his second solo single Drive To The Ocean.

20 hours ago
Nirvana
WATCH: Nirvana Reform With Beck and St. Vincent

Surviving members of the iconic rock band Nirvana reformed on stage in Los Angeles on Saturday night with Beck, St. Vincent and Violent Grohl (Dave's daughter) replacing Kurt Cobain on vocals.

22 hours ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Settles We Can’t Stop Lawsuit

Miley Cyrus has settled a lawsuit that claimed she stole her 2013 hit song We Can’t Stop.

1 day ago