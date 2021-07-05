 Slash Celebrates 15 Years of Sobriety - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Guns N' Roses 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Celebrates 15 Years of Sobriety

by Music-News.com on July 6, 2021

in News

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash is celebrating 15 years of sobriety.

The musician’s girlfriend Meegan Hodges took to Instagram on Sunday to mark the anniversary, sharing a snap of her beau and writing: “Baby, Congratulations on your 15 YEARS of SOBRIETY! ‘An addict who achieves recovery is capable of achieving anything’ (wise words someone said). I am so very proud of you every day but today I am so very extra proud of you. I love you to the moon and back!”

Slash, 55, has been open about his addictions to alcohol and heroin in the past, and was diagnosed with heart disease cardiomyopathy, reportedly due to his former heavy drinking.

Writing about the moment he decided to get sober in his self-titled 2007 autobiography, Slash explained: “First I kicked the drugs, then I cleared my head and did some work on figuring out why I liked to put myself in the same position over and over again. Early in the morning of July 3, 2006, I checked into rehab. I did a full thirty days, I fully surrendered… I learned more about myself than I ever thought was possible. And I’ve been sober ever since.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

