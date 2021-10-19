 Slash Debuts 'The River Is Rising' - Noise11.com
Slash Debuts 'The River Is Rising'

Slash is releasing new single ‘The River Is Rising’ this week.

Slash has revealed his new track – which he has recorded with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators – will drop on Friday (22.10.21) and is taken from the group’s upcoming album.

In a teaser clip for the song on Twitter, Slash said: “This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass and drums live at the same time, and kept all those tracks. And we also did the vocals live as well.

“So the record just sounds like the band playing the songs that we came in with, but it’s us playing in the moment. And that’s what we were going for.”

And vocalist Myles – who completes the lineup with bassist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and guitarist Frank Sidoris – admitted he actually considers the collection to be a “live record” because of how they worked in the studio.

He added: “This is pretty much a live record, from my standpoint. You’re just trying to kinda document where you are at that point in life, and do it in an authentic way.”

Meanwhile, Slash recently claimed his upcoming fourth album with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators is the “best” they’ve done so far.

Slash said: “I think the record itself is probably the best one we’ve done so far. We’re showing no signs of slowing down.”

The LP will be a follow up to 2018’s ‘Living the Dream’, which was Slash’s fourth solo album but his third with Myles and the band.

In December, Slash was hopeful he would release two albums in 2021 – one with Guns N’ Roses and another with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators.

He said at the time: “I would like to think that we’d have some new stuff out next year – from both camps, I guess.

“It’s hard to say, but I would like to think we’ll have stuff out next year.”

Guns N’ Roses last released a studio album in 2008, when they dropped ‘Chinese Democracy’.

