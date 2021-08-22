 Slipknot's Corey Taylor Very Ill With Covid-19 - Noise11.com
Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Very Ill With Covid-19

by Music-News.com on August 23, 2021

in News

Corey Taylor has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a video posted to the Astronomicon Facebook page over the weekend, the Taylor he would not be able to attend the convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan as he was very unwell after contracting the virus.

“I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick,” he stated. “So, I’m not gonna be able to make it this weekend. And I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry. I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can. I should be O.K. – it’s the flu.”

Corey went on to share that he had already received the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried,” the 47-year-old continued. “But I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise.”

Corey has not yet posted any further updates on his condition.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave Has A Rarities Sequel On The Way

Nick Cave will release a second edition of ‘B-Sides and Rarities’ in October. The first edition was released in 2005.

12 hours ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Has Two Albums In the Works

Isle of Wight Festival headliner Liam Gallagher stopped by Absolute Radio this week, to chat with breakfast presenter Dave Berry about the upcoming festival, his new music and the much-anticipated Knebworth documentary.

4 days ago
Primal Scream - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Primal Scream Share Rare ‘Shine Like Stars’ Remix

Primal Scream have shared a previously unreleased remix of 'Shine Like Stars' by the late Andrew Weatherall.

4 days ago
2PAC
Unearthed 2PAC Page Makes Accusations About Dr Dre

Earlier this year music memorabilia auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll publicly announced their finding of a rare, handwritten document by Tupac Shakur during the “Makaveli” Era.

4 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Plays First Show of 2021 For NHS Workers

Liam Gallagher has performed at London’s O2 Arena. It was his first show of 2021.

5 days ago
Garbage photo by Joseph Cultice
Garbage To Release 20th Anniversary ‘beautifulgarbage’

Garbage will note the 20th anniversary of their third album ‘beautifulgarbage’ with an expanded edition.

5 days ago
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Flesh and Blood Tour Cancelled Because of #Gladyscluster

Jimmy Barnes has cancelled the Flesh and Blood tour following the postponed shows no longer being able to go ahead on their new dates.

5 days ago