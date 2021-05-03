Snake Named After TISM Member James Paull - Noise11.com

One-time TISM guitarist James (Jock) Paull has had a snake named after him.

Jockpaullus Hoser is a North American snake. It was named by reptile expert and scientist Raymond Hoser, who is known as the Snakeman. Hoser has named more snakes than anyone else alive. He has named 1 in 7 snakes on the planet.

Hoser runs the Reptile Party business in Melbourne. Icehouse used his Goanna in the ‘Great Southern Land’ video.

TISM guitarist Paull went under the name Tokin Blackman in TISM. He died of cancer in 2008. He was in TISM between 1991 and 2004. Paull co-wrote TISM’s biggest song ‘(He’ll Never Be An) Ol’ Man River’. The song ranked no 9 on the Triple J Hottest 100 of 1995.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments