Spiderbait Reactivate for Groovin’ The Moo - Noise11.com

Spiderbait will get together again for Groovin’ The Moo.

The full line-up revealed this morning is:

ALICE IVY

BROODS (NZ)

CHAII (NZ)

HILLTOP HOODS

HOCKEY DAD

HOPE D

HP BOYZ

JESSWAR

JK-47

MASHD N KUTCHER

MASKED WOLF

MIDDLE KIDS MILKY CHANCE (GER)

MONTAIGNE

PEKING DUK

POLARIS

REDHOOK

RITON (UK)

SHOUSE SNAKEHIPS (UK)

SPIDERBAIT

SYCCO THOMAS HEADON (UK) |

WOLF ALICE (UK) With Hosts

DIJOK

JAWBREAKERS

Plus

triple j Unearthed, Fresh Produce artists, Welcome to Country and Community programs

Tickets go on sale Thursday 3 March 2022 at 8AM AEDT from Moshtix.

GTM is a licensed all ages event.

GROOVIN THE MOO 2022 TOUR DIARY Maitland, NSW

Saturday 23 April

Maitland Showground

Wonnarua Country Blomfield St, Maitland, NSW

Canberra, ACT

Sunday 24 April

Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC) Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country Entry via Stirling Avenue, Mitchell, ACT

Bendigo, VIC

Saturday 30 April

Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds Dja Dja Wurrung Country

42-72 Holmes Rd, Bendigo, VIC

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



