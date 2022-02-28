Spiderbait Reactivate for Groovin’ The Moo - Noise11.com

Spiderbait will get together again for Groovin’ The Moo.
The full line-up revealed this morning is:
ALICE IVY
BROODS (NZ)
CHAII (NZ)
HILLTOP HOODS
HOCKEY DAD
HOPE D
HP BOYZ
JESSWAR
JK-47
MASHD N KUTCHER
MASKED WOLF
MIDDLE KIDS MILKY CHANCE (GER)
MONTAIGNE
PEKING DUK
POLARIS
REDHOOK
RITON (UK)
SHOUSE SNAKEHIPS (UK)
SPIDERBAIT
SYCCO THOMAS HEADON (UK) |
WOLF ALICE (UK) With Hosts
DIJOK
JAWBREAKERS
Plus
triple j Unearthed, Fresh Produce artists, Welcome to Country and Community programs
Tickets go on sale Thursday 3 March 2022 at 8AM AEDT from Moshtix.
GTM is a licensed all ages event.
GROOVIN THE MOO 2022 TOUR DIARY Maitland, NSW
Saturday 23 April
Maitland Showground
Wonnarua Country Blomfield St, Maitland, NSW
Canberra, ACT
Sunday 24 April
Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC) Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country Entry via Stirling Avenue, Mitchell, ACT
Bendigo, VIC
Saturday 30 April
Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds Dja Dja Wurrung Country
42-72 Holmes Rd, Bendigo, VIC
