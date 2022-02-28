 Spiderbait Reactivate for Groovin’ The Moo - Noise11.com
Janet English Spiderbait ADOTG Mt Duneed Winery. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Janet English Spiderbait ADOTG Mt Duneed Winery. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Spiderbait Reactivate for Groovin’ The Moo

by Paul Cashmere on March 1, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Spiderbait will get together again for Groovin’ The Moo.

The full line-up revealed this morning is:

ALICE IVY
BROODS (NZ)
CHAII (NZ)
HILLTOP HOODS
HOCKEY DAD
HOPE D
HP BOYZ
JESSWAR
JK-47
MASHD N KUTCHER
MASKED WOLF
MIDDLE KIDS MILKY CHANCE (GER)
MONTAIGNE
PEKING DUK
POLARIS
REDHOOK
RITON (UK)
SHOUSE SNAKEHIPS (UK)
SPIDERBAIT
SYCCO THOMAS HEADON (UK) |
WOLF ALICE (UK) With Hosts
DIJOK
JAWBREAKERS
Plus
triple j Unearthed, Fresh Produce artists, Welcome to Country and Community programs

Tickets go on sale Thursday 3 March 2022 at 8AM AEDT from Moshtix.

GTM is a licensed all ages event.

GROOVIN THE MOO 2022 TOUR DIARY Maitland, NSW
Saturday 23 April
Maitland Showground
Wonnarua Country Blomfield St, Maitland, NSW

Canberra, ACT
Sunday 24 April
Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC) Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country Entry via Stirling Avenue, Mitchell, ACT

Bendigo, VIC
Saturday 30 April
Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds Dja Dja Wurrung Country
42-72 Holmes Rd, Bendigo, VIC

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Aaron Bruno of AWOLNATION
AWOLNATION Covers Midnight Oil’s ‘Bed Are Burning’ With Tim McIlrath of Rise Against

AWOLNATION have just dropped a cover of Midnight Oil’s ‘Beds Are Burning’ with special guest Tim McIlrath of Rise Against.

4 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus I Come From Your Future
Brad Shepherd Fronts His First Hoodoo Gurus Single Since 1994

You have to go back to 1994 for the last Hoodoo Gurus single to feature Brad Shepherd on lead vocals. That was ‘You Open My Eyes’ off the ‘Crank’ album.

5 days ago
Little Earthquakes Tori Amos
Tori Amos ‘Little Earthquakes’ Turns 30

‘Little Earthquakes’, the debut album for Tori Amos, was released on this week 30 years ago.

5 days ago
Bring Me The Horizon, music news, noise11.com
Bring Me The Horizon Have A Plan To Reduce Touring Transmissions

Bring Me The Horizon's 2021 'Post Human' tour achieved 38 per cent less touring emissions.

6 days ago
Reef
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Has Produced The New Reef Album

Reef will release their second studio album since reforming. A new album ‘Shoot Me Your Ace’ is coming in April and it is produced by Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor.

7 days ago
Suzanne Vega
Suzanne Vega Joins The SXSW Line-up

Suzanne Vega will showcase at SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas in March.

February 18, 2022
XTC English Settlement
XTC ‘English Settlement’ Turns 40

‘English Settlement’, the fifth XTC album, turns 50 this week.

February 10, 2022