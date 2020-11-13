 Split Enz ‘True Colours’ Reimagined - Noise11.com
Split Enz New Colours

Split Enz ‘True Colours’ Reimagined

by Paul Cashmere on November 13, 2020

in News

Split Enz classic ‘True Colours’ has been given a make-over with a tribute version on the way with covers of songs from the album by Lime Cordiale, Busby Marou, Bernard Fanning, Stan Walker and Shihad, to name a few.

Enz founder Tim Finn loves the project. He said, “True Colours, New Colours features an eclectic group of artists who bring eccentricity and swagger to these tunes. Curated in a singular manner which eschews the obvious and turns up the attitude. Love it!”

The first taste of the album is Shihad performing the number one Enz song ‘I Got You’.

Jon Toogood from Shihad also adding “As a kid Split Enz made me believe that you could be from NZ and still conquer the world if you made great music. We were honored to have been asked to do one of our favourite Split Enz tracks ‘I Got You’ for the upcoming tribute album – True Colours, New Colours – The Songs of Split Enz. This track was a big part of the soundtrack of our childhoods and is an absolute banger. We basically kept pretty true to the original (it being so good and all) but just made it apocalyptically heavy which we thought would be apt for the times we seem to be living through at the moment. It has been designed to be played as loud as humanly possible so do that when you get a chance.”

True Colours, New Colours – The Songs of Split Enz’ Vinyl Track Listing

SIDE A

  1. Shark Attack – Chelsea Jade
  2. I Got You – Shihad
  3. What’s the Matter with You – The Beths
  4. Double Happy – Dual
  5. I Wouldn’t Dream Of It – Ladyhawke
  6. I Hope I Never – Bernard Fanning

SIDE B

1.       Nobody Takes Me Seriously – Lime Cordiale
2.       Missing Person – Busby Marou
3.       Poor Boy – Stan Walker
4.       How Can I Resist Her – Robinson
5.       The Choral Sea – Pacific Heights 

‘True Colours, New Colours – The Songs of Split Enz’ Deluxe Digital Edition Track Listing:

  1. Shark Attack – Chelsea Jade
  2. I Got You – Shihad
  3. What’s the Matter with You – The Beths
  4. Double Happy – Dual
  5. I Wouldn’t Dream Of It – Ladyhawke
  6. I Hope I Never – Bernard Fanning
  7. Nobody Takes Me Seriously – Lime Cordiale
  8. Missing Person – Busby Marou
  9. Poor Boy – Stan Walker
  10. How Can I Resist Her – Robinson
  11. The Choral Sea – Pacific Heights 

Split Enz Originals:

  1. Shark Attack – Split Enz
  2. I Got You – Split Enz
  3. What’s the Matter with You – Split Enz
  4. Double Happy – Split Enz
  5. I Wouldn’t Dream Of It – Split Enz
  6. I Hope I Never – Split Enz
  7. Nobody Takes Me Seriously – Split Enz
  8. Missing Person – Split Enz
  9. Poor Boy – Split Enz
  10. How Can I Resist Her – Split Enz
  11. The Choral Sea – Split Enz

    Split Enz ‘New Colours’ will be released on 12 February 2021.

