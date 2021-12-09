 Steve Bronksi of Bronksi Beat Dead at 61 - Noise11.com
Bronski Beat photo from Bronski Beat Facebook page

Steve Bronksi of Bronksi Beat Dead at 61

by Paul Cashmere on December 10, 2021

in News

Steve Bronski, a co-founder of Bronski Beat with Jimmy Sommerville, has died at the age of 61.

Steve Bronski, Jimmy Sommerville and Larry Steinbachek formed Bronski Beat in 1983.

In a statement Jimmy Sommerville posted, “Sad to hear Steve Bronski has died. He was a talented and a very melodic man. Working with him on songs and the one song that changed our lives and touched so many other lives, was a fun and exciting time. Thanks for the melody Steve”.

Bronski Beat had their first Top 10 hit with ‘Smalltown Boy’, (Aus no 8, UK no 3, 1984).

Across 1984 and 1985, Bronski beat also had hits with ‘Why’ (Aus no 10, UK no 6), ‘It Ain’t Necessarily So’ (Aus no 58, UK no 11), ‘I Feel Love’ (Aus no 34, UK no 3), ‘It That Perfect Beat’ (Aus no 3, UK no 7) and ‘C’Mon C’Mon’ (Aus no 27, UK no 20).

Sommerville left Bronski Beat in 1985 and formed Communards. Bronski and Steinbachek continued as Bronski Beat until the mid 90s.

Steve Bronski revived Bronski Beat in 2016 and recorded a new version of ‘Age of Consent’ retitled ‘Age of Reason’. Steinbachek died in December 2016 of cancer.

