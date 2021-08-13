 Steve Kilbey Has Made Over 70 Albums (We Think) - Noise11.com
Steve Kilbey, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Kilbey, at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Kilbey Has Made Over 70 Albums (We Think)

by Paul Cashmere on August 13, 2021

in News

When you add up all of his albums, Steve Kilbey has made probably over 70. I say “probably” because even he has lost count. Steve’s new album ‘The Hall of Counterfeits’ most likely sits as his 70 Somethingth album.

“It’s really hard to keep count because The Church have made acoustic albums and we’ve made albums that only came out on our own label,” Steve tells Noise11.com. “There have been live albums. I’m probably on about 70 albums. If you call an album something you can find on Spotify or iTunes, I’m on about 70 albums all together. If you count the songs I’ve written that have been published and out there, I have probably written over a thousand songs”.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Steve Kilbey

Steve says when you divide the number of albums by his age, “I’m 66. Its not that extraordinary. Its only an album a year really”.

The new album ‘The Hall of Counterfeits’ gets philosophical. Listen past the music and the words drop ‘Meaning of Life’ truthbombs.

“It is philosophical,” he says. “Once again that first hit was 40 years ago and I’m still writing to have a hit and nowadays the pressure is off and I can afford to be philosophical. All that teenage angst has left me. My records are more about meditations and time and mortality and past lives. ‘Almost With You’, which was a quite a hit in 1982 was sort of about past lives. Hopefully after 40 years I have moved on and aren’t still ploughing the same old furrow that I used to plough”.

Listen to Steve Kilbey’s new album ‘The Hall of Counterfeits”.

Noise11.com

