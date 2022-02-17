 Steve Kilbey Recreates The Church ‘Of Skins And Heart’ As An Acoustic Album - Noise11.com
Steve Kilbey, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Kilbey, at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Kilbey Recreates The Church ‘Of Skins And Heart’ As An Acoustic Album

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2022

in News

Steve Kilbey has re-recorded The Church’s debut album ‘Of Skins And Heart’ as an acoustic album.

The album is the first in a series produced by Shock Records founder David Roy Williams.

The Church album was released 41 years ago on 13 April, 1981. Steve Kilbey wrote 7 or the 9 tracks himself and two, ‘The Unguarded Moment’ with Michele Parker and ‘Don’t Open The Door To Strangers’ with Marty Willson-Piper.

The first single from the album ‘She Never Said’ was released in November 1980 but did not chart. The second, ‘The Unguarded Moment’ reached no 22 on the Australian singles chart.

‘Of Skins And Heart’ acoustic by Steve Kilbey will be released on 4 March 2022.
1, For A Moment We’re Strangers
2, Chrome Injury
3, The Unguarded Moment
4, Memories In Future Tense
5, Bel-Air
6, Is This Where You Live
7, She Never Said
8, Sisters
9, Tear It All Away

