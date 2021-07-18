 Steve Van Zandt Talks About The Sopranos Prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ - Noise11.com
Steve Van Zandt photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Van Zandt Talks About The Sopranos Prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

by Paul Cashmere on July 18, 2021

in News

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band guitarist Steve Van Zandt has talked about the upcoming prequel to The Sopranos’ called The Many Saints of Newark, but as it is set 30 years back, he won’t be playing Silvio Dante.

The Sopranos director David Chase has made the new movie. “I saw several of the early cuts,” Van Zandt tells Sirius XM Radio. “He has been tinkering it with a number of years. It may be a whole different movie by the time I see it again. I saw come early cuts. He wanted me and Maureen (Van Zandt) to see it and give him some feedback”.

Steve’s wife Maureen Van Zandt played Gabriella Dante in The Sopranos.

Chase didn’t need guidance for the music for the film from Steve. “He loved doing the music, man. That was his favourite thing. It was his favourite thing of doing The Sopranos, his first movie Not Fade Away. That was all about him joining his first band. The love of his life is doing the music. He didn’t need me for that. Silvio is in it, just 30 years earlier”.

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ will premiere 1 October 2021.

