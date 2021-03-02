 Sting Releases Interactive Website for New Album - Noise11.com
Sting photo by Ros OGorman

Sting photo by Ros OGorman

Sting Releases Interactive Website for New Album

by Music-News.com on March 3, 2021

in News

Sting will release his star-studded LP, which features his iconic collaborations with the likes of Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, and Shaggy, on March 19.

And the site expands on every detail behind each track with photo-visual content and new video commentary from Sting.

Fans across the globe can view the content in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish and Japanese.
Sting’s musical journey is documented from 1992 to now.

‘My Funny Valentine’, the theme song for the 2005 Japanese movie ‘Ashura’, featuring Herbie Hancock is set to drop worldwide on March 11.

What’s more, Sting is also releasing a special digital single of his new duet with African artist, Shirazee, ‘Englishman/African in New York’.”

It comes after the singer-songwriter turned Sting’s 1988 hit ‘Englishman in New York’ into ‘Africa in New York’.

He said previously: “He [Sting] loves it. He said it made him smile in a time where he felt that’s what we need. He felt like it was a very special version. It’s just very mind-boggling to me to go from: discovering it as a kid and now being able to be in a conversation with him [Sting] about it. It’s just incredible. And I’m glad people are actually reacting the same to the record. It’s pretty cool if you ask me.”

Head to duets.sting.com to check out the visual timeline.

The standard track-listing for ‘Duets’ is:

1. ‘Little Something’ with Melody Gardot
2. ‘It’s Probably Me’ with Eric Clapton
3. ‘Stolen Car’ with Mylène Farmer
4. ‘Desert Rose’ with Cheb Mami
5. ‘Rise & Fall’ with Craig David
6. ‘Whenever I Say Your Name’ with Mary J. Blige
7. ‘Don’t Make Me Wait’ with Shaggy
8. ‘Reste’ with GIMS
9. ‘We’ll Be Together’ with Annie Lennox
10. ‘L’amour C’est Comme Un Jour’ with Charles Aznavour
11. ‘My Funny Valentine’ with Herbie Hancock
12. ‘Fragile’ with Julio Iglesias
13. ‘Mama’ with Gashi
14. ‘September’ with Zucchero
15. ‘Practical Arrangement’ with Jo Lawry
16. ‘None Of Us Are Free’ with Sam Moore

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Blondie Against All Odds
Blondie The Comic Book Is On The Way

Blondie’s first comic book ‘Blondie: Against The Odds’ is coming soon.

19 hours ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Gets Vaccine and Updates Jolene

Country legend Dolly Parton has officially received the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund.

1 day ago
Alice Cooper Could Have His First No 1 In Australia This Week

Rock legend Alice Cooper may have his first number one in Australia but the end of this week based on midweek sales of his ‘Detroit Stories’ album.

1 day ago
Bee Gees
Barry Gibb Signals Another Bee Gees Documentary

Barry Gibb has revealed fans of the Bee Gees can expect a biographical film within the next couple of years, which is set to follow the 2020 documentary, 'The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart'.

2 days ago
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Officially Kick Off Makarrata Live In Queensland

Midnight Oil have officially kicked off ‘Makarrata Live’ after a secret show and warm-up in Sydney with their first official show in Queensland on the weekend.

3 days ago
The Who. photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Signal Recording Days May Be Over

The Who may not make another album because they won’t make any money from it.

3 days ago
KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Australia, 2013 Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11 music news
Kiss Australian Dates Rescheduled For November

Kiss will be back on track with the End of the Road world tour in Australia in November.

6 days ago