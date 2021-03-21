Sting Says The Police Reunion Was A Mistake - Noise11.com

Sting regrets The Police’s reunion. Sting reunited with bandmates Andy Summers and Stuart Copeland in 2007 – 19 years after they split – and then embarked on a global tour in 2008.

But Sting admitted the experience didn’t leave him feeling the way he’d hoped it would.

In an interview with Reader’s Digest magazine, he said: “At the time I labelled the tour an exercise in nostalgia. That was simply how I felt and is still how I feel today.”

He explained: “I think it’s OK to be honest about your feelings and that was the way it went for me. That’s not a slight on the people I was with or the way things panned out, it’s just how I saw it by the end, and let’s be honest, that’s not how I wanted to remember it.”

Sting loves working as a solo artist because of the “total freedom” it offers.

“I think there is a freedom in being a solo artist. It’s not a power thing, at all, it’s just about producing exactly the brand and style of music that feels right for you,” he shared, pondering: “Music, in every form, is a collaborative process, but never more so than in a band, where you have to consider other people almost more than you do yourself.”

He went on: “To have total career freedom is, for me, the ultimate thrill of being a solo artist.”

Although Sting thinks it’s “great fun” to have a hit record, he isn’t motivated by chart success.

He added: “It’s easy to get swept along in the excitement of the charts – a lot more so in the eighties than it is today – but the truth is I make records out of love and curiosity, even if it’s always nice to have something on the radio.”

