Under The Southern Stars International Acts Have Been Granted Exemption To Perform In Australia - Noise11.com

The international artists for Under The Southern Stars have been granted exemption by the Australian Federal Government to enter Australia in 2021 for the music festival.

Australia’s Under The Southern Stars festival has been rescheduled for April and May 2021. The 2020 shows were initially postponed until February 2021 but given the caution with crowds and travel Under The Southern Stars promoter Andrew McManus has taken the additional precaution of having Australia’s Department of Home Affairs formally grant an exemption for the bands.

The previously announced line-up of Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and Live were announced as the headline acts for Under The Southern Stars with Australia’s Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary also on the bill. A further update is coming in January. All international acts performing for Under The Southern Stars have agreed to spend two weeks in quarantine prior to the first show.

In a statement promoter Andrew McManus says, ‘The team at Under The Southern Stars are immensely proud of our achievement to be bringing to Australian audiences the first live concerts featuring international artists since the onset of Covid19 in March of this year. The Under The Southern Stars music festival and all those that attend will effectively be a part of international music history and the worlds’ eyes will be upon us all!

We wish to share with you that UTSS artists have been granted exemption to travel to and enter Australia for our tour by the Department of Home Affairs, Border Force Commissioner and we cannot wait to share our big announcement with you in in the new year!

For now, we wish you all a truly excellent Christmas with your loved ones and a sensational NYE celebration and you’ll be hearing from us in January 2021!’

We will be following up with all ticket holders via email the week commencing January 25, 2021 with information on how to request a refund or transfer if you’re unable to attend the rescheduled date.

We hope you can make the new dates and strongly encourage everyone to #KeepYourTicket and show your support for our industry.

All 2020 tour tickets are valid for the rescheduled festival dates and no exchange is necessary, so just hold on to your tickets and we’ll see you next year!

