Stuart Coupe’s ‘Paul Kelly’ To Be Released On 28 July

Stuart Coupe’s ‘Paul Kelly: The Man, The Music and the Life In-Between’ will be available via Hachette Australia on 29 July 2020.

Coupe was Kelly’s manager in the 80s. He witnessed a firsthand view of the rise of the success of Paul Kelly from the Melbourne pub performer to one of Australia’s songwriting icons.

Paul Kelly was raised in Adelaide, the sixth of nine children. Kelly has given Coupe his blessing for the book and access to his family and friends for comment.

The book is expected to detail the commitment Mushroom boss dedicated to Kelly. The Kelly success was a slow burn. The first album ‘Talk’ stalled at no 44 in 1981. ‘Manilla’ in 1982 and ‘Post’ in 1985’ failed to chart. Today’s Paul Kelly would never have made it to a fourth alum but Gudinski persisted and Kelly broke through with his fourth album ‘Gossip’ and his first Top 20 hit ‘Before To Long’ in 1986.

From that moment Kelly’s career never looked back. In fact, it became stronger as the years went on. Kelly had his first number one album with 2017’s ‘Life Is Fine’, 36 years after his first Top 40 hit ‘Billy Baxter’.

Stuart Coupe is an author, music commentator, independent artist publicist and radio broadcaster, Stuart has been involved with music all his life. Amongst the books he has written, edited or collaborated on are The New Music (1980), The New Rock ‘n’ Roll (1983), The Promoters (2003), Gudinski(2015), Tex (2017) and Roadies (2018).

Pre-order Stuart Coupe’s ‘Paul Kelly: The Man, The Music and the Life In-Between’ here.

