Sue Thompson Dies At Age 96 - Noise11.com

1960s pop star Sue Thompson has died at the age of 96.

Thompson was singing and performing in 1932 at the age of 7 but it wasn’t until she was nearly 40 when she had her first hit song with ‘Sad Movies (Make Me Cry) in 1961. The song reached no 5 in the USA and no 6 in Australia.

The follow-up ‘Norman’ reached no 3 in the USA and no 4 in Australia also in 1961.

Australia was good for Sue Thompson. ‘James (Hold The Ladder Steady)’ reached no 6 in 1962.

‘Paper Tiger’ was no 3 in Australia and no 23 in the USA.

Sue Thompson continued to release music through to 1976. Throughout the 70s she had a string of singles with country star Don Gibson, the biggest being ‘Good Old Fashioned Country Love Song’ in 1974.

In the 1990s Sue moved to Las Vegas and continued to perform occasionally.

