 Sue Thompson Dies At Age 96 - Noise11.com
Sue Thompson

Sue Thompson Dies At Age 96

by Paul Cashmere on September 28, 2021

in News

1960s pop star Sue Thompson has died at the age of 96.

Thompson was singing and performing in 1932 at the age of 7 but it wasn’t until she was nearly 40 when she had her first hit song with ‘Sad Movies (Make Me Cry) in 1961. The song reached no 5 in the USA and no 6 in Australia.

The follow-up ‘Norman’ reached no 3 in the USA and no 4 in Australia also in 1961.

Australia was good for Sue Thompson. ‘James (Hold The Ladder Steady)’ reached no 6 in 1962.

‘Paper Tiger’ was no 3 in Australia and no 23 in the USA.

Sue Thompson continued to release music through to 1976. Throughout the 70s she had a string of singles with country star Don Gibson, the biggest being ‘Good Old Fashioned Country Love Song’ in 1974.

In the 1990s Sue moved to Las Vegas and continued to perform occasionally.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan world tour 2021
Bob Dylan Announces World Tour 2021-2024

Bob Dylan will hit the road again for North American dates staring in November.

11 hours ago
The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Darkness Debut New Song ‘Jussy’s Girl’

The Darkness have a new song titled ‘Jussy’s Girl’ which we can only assume is a polite nod to the Rick Springfield hit 'Jessie's Girl'.

2 days ago
The-Rolling-Stones-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Rolling Stones Open No Filter Tour In St Louis With ‘Street Fighting Man’

The Rolling Stones kicked off their first official show for the 2021 ‘No Filter’ tour with the classic ‘Street Fighting Man’.

2 days ago
Tommy
New Dates For Victorian Opera Production of Tommy

Victorian Opera has rescheduled The Who’s rock opera Tommy for new dates in 2022.

2 days ago
John Mayall photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Mayall Says His Touring Days Are Over

Blues legend John Mayall has decided to end his world of touring. The 87 year old performer is giving up the road.

5 days ago
Jim Morrison
‘Before The End’ Movie Plans To Deconstruct Jim Morrison

‘Before The End – Searching For Jim Morrison’, a movie by Jeff Finn, plans to reconstruct the life of Jim Morrison.

6 days ago
Peter Hood, The Atlantics
Peter Hood, Drummer for Australian Surf Rock Band The Atlantics, Dies Aged 72

Peter Hood, a founding member of Australian surf rock band The Atlantics, has died after a long illness.

6 days ago