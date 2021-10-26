Sydney’s Theatre Royal To Reopen With Alanis Morissette and Bob Dylan Productions - Noise11.com

Sydney’s Theatre Royal will start welcoming back live theatre fans on 2 December with new productions back to back of shows featuring music by Alanis Morissette and Bob Dylan.

Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ will start in 2 December and run through until 19 December at The Theatre Royal. That will be followed by ‘Girl From The North Country’ featuring the music of Bob Dylan on January 5, 2022 and then the theatrical production of ‘An American In Paris’ in April 2022.

Sir Howard Panter, Joint CEO of Trafalgar Entertainment Group said: “We are thrilled to confirm this major milestone in the reopening of this magnificent venue – to secure two new major new Broadway musicals to launch the venue. We set out from the start to bring the very best of international theatre to the people of Sydney, and this is the beginning of our long-term commitment to first class programming of this exciting new venue.”

Theatre Royal is located at 25 Martin Place in Sydney.

Leading the Australian cast of Jagged Little Pill is one of Australia’s most awarded and beloved entertainers Natalie Bassingthwaighte playing the role of Mary-Jane Healy. Nominated for 15 Tony Awards® (the most of any show), and a recent Grammy® winner for Best Musical Theatre Album, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect family living in 21st century suburbia, Rolling Stone Magazine declared it ‘Burns with passion. The tears welled up in my eyes, then spilled onto my cheeks… I want to see it again and again.’ With music and lyrics by multiple Grammy award winner Alanis Morissette and an original story written by Oscar and Tony Award winner Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), this explosive production is Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), Movement Direction and Choreography by Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Music Supervision, Orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt. Critically acclaimed musical Girl from the North Country, written and directed by Conor McPherson and with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, is the first new international production to be announced for Australia since the NSW Government announced the return of live theatre to the state. The New York Times touted this show as ‘A ravishing production! Bob Dylan’s songs have never sounded so heartbreakingly personal and universal. As close as mortals come to heaven on earth.’ Since opening at The Old Vic in London, Girl From The North Country has taken the theatrical world by storm, selling out seasons in the West End, Toronto and Broadway, and is now one of the most critically acclaimed multi award-winning productions of the 21st Century. Featuring the songs of Bob Dylan reimagined like you’ve never heard them before, including Hurricane, I Want You, Slow Train Coming, Lay Lady Lay and Like A Rolling Stone, Girl From The North Country stars stage and screen icon the multi Gold Logie winner, Lisa McCune (King And I, South Pacific), Zahra Newman (The Book of Mormon, Wentworth), Terence Crawford (Escape from Pretoria, 1984), Helen Dallimore(Wicked [London], Legally Blonde) and Helpmann Award winner, the legendary Peter Carroll.

