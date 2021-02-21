Taylor Hawkins On The Foo Fighters Debut - Noise11.com

Taylor Hawkins jumped at the chance to become the drummer in the Foo Fighters after hearing the band’s impressive debut album.

Dave Grohl released his post-Nirvana album in 1995 and Hawkins, who was performing with Alanis Morissette at the time, was “blown to smithereens” by the record, so when he got the chance to join the group two years later, he didn’t hesitate.

Hosting a Medicine At Midnight Radio session on Apple Music Hits, Taylor says, “I just couldn’t believe how perfect it was. It was Dave’s voice. Obviously, his drumming was great and his guitar playing was awesome, and the songs were fun and energetic and funny without being jokey and fun without being light.

“And (song) This Is A Call was just such a call to the Foo Fighter arms. It was definitely the sound of someone going, ?’You know what? Fuck that. I’m not going down like this. I’m going to fucking do my thing’. Everyone that heard that first Foo Fighters record, if you are a rock fan, just went, ‘Oh yeah, this guy’s got a second act’. And I was lucky enough to jump on that second act.”

The Foo Fighters recently released their 10th studio album, Medicine At Midnight. They are also among the acts shortlisted for induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments