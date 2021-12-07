 Tears For Fears Debut New Song ‘No Small Thing’ - Noise11.com
Tears for Fears

Tears for Fears

Tears For Fears Debut New Song ‘No Small Thing’

by Paul Cashmere on December 7, 2021

in News

Tears For Fears have released ‘No Small Thing’, another song from their upcoming album ‘The Tipping Point’.

‘The Tipping Point’ will be the first Tears For Fears album in 18 years.

“In early 2020, Curt and I sat down together with just a couple of acoustic guitars. The first time in decades. We needed a meeting of minds, a coming together psychically. We were literally going back to the drawing board looking for some depth, heart and soul with which to complete our album. Curt came up with this simple folk/country riff, a little bit Dylan, a little bit Johnny Cash, and then we were off. It was the complete opposite of what we had been trying to do for many years – searching for the elusive, modern hit single. We felt suddenly unencumbered, free if you like, no longer worrying about the market, about success, but drawing on influences from our childhoods. It was at this point that the whole album started opening up. ‘No Small Thing’ was the key, the thing that turned a red light green,” – Roland Orzabal

“‘No Small Thing’ feels like it could have been a song from a seventies or sixties acoustic folk album with how the track starts. The fact that we felt confident enough to go from there to the end of the song to where it’s just absolute mayhem speaks to that sense of freedom, and that’s our comfort zone musically.” – Curt Smith

The first taste of the new album was the title track in October.

‘The Tipping Point’ is due on 25 February 2022.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Huey Lewis
Huey Lewis Recalls The Time Stevie Ray Vaughan Opened For Him and Bombed

Huey Lewis has posted about a time when he fought to get Stevie ray Vaughan on his tour as opening act and then his audience didn’t like it.

5 seconds ago
The Cure frontman Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016.
The Cure Reveals 2022 Dates

The Cure have announced a 44-date UK and European tour for 2022.

15 hours ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Debut ‘Carry On’ And Hit The Road In January For Red Hot Summer

Hoodoo Gurus new song could be considered to be about the Covid lockdown but Dave Faulkner wrote it before Covid.

1 day ago
Nick Kontonicolas and Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame

Country music legend Marty Stuart has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, 49 years after he was first delivered to Nashville on a Greyhound bus and wandered into the Ryman Auditorium. He was 13 years old.

2 days ago
Brian Cadd at Apia Good Times 2021
Apia Good Times Finally Makes It To Melbourne After Three Reschedules

It was good times for Good Times finally hit the stage. Apia Good Times tour was a Covid casualty on three occasions but finally made it to Melbourne for a monumental show in St Kilda after being postponed three times.

4 days ago
Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Motley Crue Are Planning A 2022 World Tour

Motley Crue are "100 per cent planning" to reunite for their 'The Stadium Tour' next year.

4 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Reveals Meaning Behind Her New Tattoo

Madonna has completed her "trilogy" of tattoos. Madonna took to Instagram earlier this week to post a video montage showing tattoo artist Elë Ramirez adding another design to her body art collection.

5 days ago