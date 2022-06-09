 Tenacious D Honor The Who For Charity Single - Noise11.com
by Music-News.com on June 9, 2022

Tenacious D have paid tribute to The Who with a medley of ‘Tommy’ hits for charity.

Tenacious D – made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass – have recorded their own mash-up of several tracks from the legendary group’s 1969 iconic rock opera, including the likes of ‘Pinball Wizard’, ‘There’s a Doctor’ and ‘Go To The Mirror!’

The track is available digitally with a seven inch vinyl release to follow, with all proceeds from the vinyl going to Everytown for Gun Safety.

The track has been unveiled alongside a music video directed by the D’s collaborator Liam Lynch, who was at the helm of their 2006 movie ‘The Pick of Destiny’.

In a statement, Tenacious D said: “Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!!

“We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy. (sic)”

The duo release their most recent studio album ‘Post-Apocalypto in 2018, and have continued to drop several singles and one-off songs over the years.

In 2019, they worked with Jack White on ‘Don’t Blow It, Kage’, and the following year they encouraged people to vote as they teamed up with Sarah Silverman, Susan Sarandon, Elizabeth Warren and more for a cover of ‘Time Warp’ from ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’.

Last year, they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut and released a tribute to The Beatles with a cover of ‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ and ‘The End’, which raised money to the Doctors Without Borders charity.

They said at the time: “Tenacious D are paying tribute to the greatest band in the world…not themselves…the Beatles!!!

“In the spirit of healing the world….please enjoy Tenacious D’s mashup of two classics from Abbey Road. (sic)”

