The 1968 Joe Pesci (Yes THAT One) Debut Album Reissued - Noise11.com

Joe Pesci’s 1968 debut album ‘Little Joe Sure Can Sing’ is back.

Before he became a famous actor, Joe Pesci was a singer and his mates were the members of The Four Seasons. Pesci is included as one of the characters in Bob Gaudio’s musical ‘Jersey Boys’.

Bob tells Noise11.com, “he was someone who was just around. I played in a band, my second band after The Royal Teens. It was a jazz quartet. Joe played guitar and sang. He made a great frontman. He also does a great Porky Pig. He is just a funny guy. Its funny, because when I saw him in ‘Raging Bull’ I thought, ‘my God, he is a hell of an actor’. He went on to win an award for best supporting actor. I said to Judy (Bob’s late wife) ‘Joey’s a funny guy. If he ever makes a funny movie its going to be a killer for him’. Sure enough, he made ‘Home Alone’ and he stole the scene because he is such as funny, funny guy. He is an excellent guitar player. He is an excellent singer”.

Bob’s portrayal of Joe Pesci in Jersey Boys is as it was. “He was there as he is in the show. He hung out with Tommy,” Bob said. “He was one of the guys”.

Joe Pesci recorded ‘Little Joe Sure Can Sing’ as Joe Ritchie for the indie R&B label Brunswick Records. In the new prequel to The Sopranos, the cover of the Pesci album is seen alongside others like jazz legend Miles Davis. Ray Liotta’s character is a jazz junkie whose nephew brings him albums to listen to behind bars.

The Pesci album features three Beatles classics (“Got To Get You Into My Life,” “Fixing a Hole,” “The Fool On the Hill”), three vintage late 60’s Bee Gees gems (including “To Love Somebody”), Mel Torme’s “Born to be Blue,” Eddie Jones’ “Let’s Stop Fooling Ourselves” and “Stop and Say Hello,” originally recorded by Pesci’s childhood friend and fellow “Jersey Boy” Frankie Valli.

“Before Joe Pesci became a film legend, he was a singer,” says Rich Kamerman, COO/Label Manager of Brunswick Records, whose iconic artists and hits included Jackie Wilson “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher”) and the Chi-Lites (“Have You Seen Her”). “Unlike the soul and R&B that Brunswick was best known for, the artist billed as ‘Joe Ritchie’ delivered inspired versions of several early Bee Gees classics, paid tribute to the Lennon-McCartney songbook, and got bluesy on a Mel Torme gem, among the ten tracks on Little Joe Sure Can Sing!

“What could have been a mere curiosity from the distant past is actually a lost classic begging to be discovered by new generations of music lovers,” he adds. “Original vinyl copies continue to be sought-after collectibles, but now everyone can enjoy the album on their favorite streaming and download sites.”

Brunswick Records was founded by Nat Tarnopol. Brunswick CEO Paul Tarnopol – son of the late Nat Tarnopol, who was President of the label during its 60’s-70’s heyday – adds that the original release of the “Joe Ritchie” album was a bit of a mystery. “Between 1960 and 1970,” he says, “Nat had transformed Brunswick from a label best known for Lawrence Welk and Brenda Lee records into an R&B powerhouse with artists like Little Richard, Jackie Wilson, Lavern Baker, Gene Chandler, the Young-Holt Unlimited and the Chi-Lites. The ‘Little Joe’ album was released right in the middle of this renaissance.

“Since Nat passed away before ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘My Cousin Vinny’ and ‘JFK’ made Joe Pesci a triple Oscar-winning superstar, Nat Tarnopol was never asked why he released the Pesci album on a label with a roster of entirely soul and rhythm and blues artists.”

Here is the complete interview with Bob Gaudio:

