The Avalanches To Tour North America In 2022 - Noise11.com

With more than half in Australia still in lockdown, Australian acts are looking elsewhere for touring income. The Avalanches will head to North America in 2022.
The Avalanches will kick off their North American dates on February 17 in Washington DC. 13 dates will take them into Canada before finishing in San Francisco on March 6.
In 2020 The Avalanches released their third album ‘We Will Always Love You’. It was an all-star cast with guests Sananda Maitreya, Vashti Bunyan, Blood Orange, Rivers Cuomo, Pink Siifu, Denzel Curry, Tricky, Sampa the Great, Leon Bridges, Johnny Marr, MGMT, Clypso, Neneh Cherry, Jamie xx, Kelly Moran, Cornelius, Karen O, Kurt Vile, Mick Jones, Cola Boyy, Perry Farrell, and Orono.
The Avalanches’ 2022 North American tour dates are:
FEBRUARY
Thursday 17 – Washington, D.C., 9.30 Club
Friday 18 – New York, Terminal 5
Saturday 19 – Philadelphia, Theatre of Living Arts
Sunday 20 – Boston, Paradise Rock Club
Tuesday 22 – Toronto, Phoenix Concert Theatre
Wednesday 23 – Detroit, Majestic Theatre
Thursday 24 – Chicago, Metro
Friday 25 – Minneapolis, Varsity Theatre
Sunday 27 – Englewood, Gothic Theatre
MARCH
Tuesday 1 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
Wednesday 2 – Seattle, Neptune Theatre
Thursday 3 – Portland, Roseland Theatre
Sunday 6 – San Francisco, The Warfield
