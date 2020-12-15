 The Badloves ‘Get On Board’ Set For First Ever Vinyl Release - Noise11.com
The Badloves Get On Board

The Badloves 'Get On Board' Set For First Ever Vinyl Release

by Paul Cashmere on December 16, 2020

in News

The Badloves debut album ‘Get On Board’ will be released on vinyl for the first time ever in April 2021.

Get On Board’ was originally released on CD on 26 July 1993. It featured four singles ‘Lost’, ‘I Remember’, ‘Green Limousine’ and ‘Memphis’ and earned The Badloves ARIA Awards for Best New Talent and Breakthrough Artist – Album as well as a nomination of Album of the Year. (The Cruel Sea won for ‘The Honeymoon Is Over).

The 2021 digital reissue will also expand with previously unreleased tracks from the 1993 Triple J Live At The Wireless sessions.

The Badloves will tour Australia in April 2021 with more new music on the way. A third single ‘Midnight Sun’ is coming in January following on from 2019’s ‘soulbrothertruckingsong’ and 2020’s ‘Tribal’. Another seven tracks have been recorded and ready to be mixed by Darren Grahn at HippoSonic Studios in Canada.

