The Badloves ‘Get On Board’ Set For First Ever Vinyl Release - Noise11.com

The Badloves debut album ‘Get On Board’ will be released on vinyl for the first time ever in April 2021.

‘Get On Board’ was originally released on CD on 26 July 1993. It featured four singles ‘Lost’, ‘I Remember’, ‘Green Limousine’ and ‘Memphis’ and earned The Badloves ARIA Awards for Best New Talent and Breakthrough Artist – Album as well as a nomination of Album of the Year. (The Cruel Sea won for ‘The Honeymoon Is Over).

The 2021 digital reissue will also expand with previously unreleased tracks from the 1993 Triple J Live At The Wireless sessions.

The Badloves will tour Australia in April 2021 with more new music on the way. A third single ‘Midnight Sun’ is coming in January following on from 2019’s ‘soulbrothertruckingsong’ and 2020’s ‘Tribal’. Another seven tracks have been recorded and ready to be mixed by Darren Grahn at HippoSonic Studios in Canada.

Like THE BADLOVES on facebook

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments