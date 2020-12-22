The Band Expand The Classic ‘Stage Fright’ - Noise11.com

‘Stage Fright’, the third album from The Band, will be reissued with bonus tracks, demo recordings and a complete concert album.

The Band were the backing band for Bob Dylan. The members of the band were from Woodstock (yes actually a band from Woodstock) and neighbours of Dylan. Dylan hired them for his 1966 world tour. In 1967 they recorded the demos which became The Basement Tapes, and rehearsed their debut ‘Music From Big Pink’, released in 1968.

Dylan used them on his ‘Blonde on Blonde’. Robbie Robertson’s guitar is prominent on ‘Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat’. Dylan also joined them for their farewell show, captured as The Last Waltz.

‘Stage Fright’ featured ‘The Shape I’m In’.

‘Stage Fright’ will be reissued on 12 February 2021.

On February 12, Capitol/UMe will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Band’s classic third album, ‘Stage Fright,’ with a suite of newly remixed, remastered and expanded 50th Anniversary Edition packages.

Stage Fright (50th Anniversary Edition) Tracklisting

CD1; Digital

1. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

2. The Shape I’m In

3. Daniel And The Sacred Harp

4. Stage Fright

5. The Rumor

6. Time To Kill

7. Just Another Whistle Stop

8. All La Glory

9. Strawberry Wine

10. Sleeping

Bonus Tracks

11. Strawberry Wine (Alternate Mix) *

12. Sleeping (Alternate Mix) *

Calgary Hotel Room Recordings, 1970 *

13. Get Up Jake (#1) *

14. Get Up Jake (#2) *

15. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show *

16. Rockin’ Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu *

17. Calgary Blues *

18. Before You Accuse Me *

19. Mojo Hannah *

* Previously unreleased

CD2; Digital

Live At Royal Albert Hall, June 1971

(Previously Unreleased)

1. The Shape I’m In

2. Time To Kill

3. The Weight

4. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)

5. Strawberry Wine

6. Rockin’ Chair

7. Look Out Cleveland

8. I Shall Be Released

9. Stage Fright

10. Up On Cripple Creek

11. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

12. We Can Talk

13. Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever

14. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

15. Across the Great Divide

16. The Unfaithful Servant

17. Don’t Do It

18. The Genetic Method

19. Chest Fever

20. Rag Mama Rag

Blu-ray

Stereo and 5.1 Surround

High Resolution Audio: 96 kHz/24 bit

DISC 1

1. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

2. The Shape I’m In

3. Daniel And The Sacred Harp

4. Stage Fright

5. The Rumor

6. Time To Kill

7. Just Another Whistle Stop

8. All La Glory

9. Strawberry Wine

10. Sleeping

Bonus Tracks

11. Strawberry Wine (Alternate Mix) *

12. Sleeping (Alternate Mix) *

* Previously unreleased

DISC 2

Live At Royal Albert Hall, June 1971

(Previously Unreleased)

1. The Shape I’m In

2. Time To Kill

3. The Weight

4. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)

5. Strawberry Wine

6. Rockin’ Chair

7. Look Out Cleveland

8. I Shall Be Released

9. Stage Fright

10. Up On Cripple Creek

11. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

12. We Can Talk

13. Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever

14. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

15. Across the Great Divide

16. The Unfaithful Servant

17. Don’t Do It

18. The Genetic Method

19. Chest Fever

20. Rag Mama Rag

1LP (33 1/3 RPM)

180g black vinyl (included in the box set and available individually); ltd. edition 180g multi-colored vinyl (available individually)

Side One

1. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

2. The Shape I’m In

3. Daniel And The Sacred Harp

4. Stage Fright

5. The Rumor

Side Two

1. Time To Kill

2. Just Another Whistle Stop

3. All La Glory

4. Strawberry Wine

5. Sleeping

“Time To Kill” (Original 1971 7″ Capitol Single, Spanish Pressing)

A. Time To Kill

B. The Shape I’m In

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments