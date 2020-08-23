 The Batman Trailer Features Nirvana - Noise11.com
Robert Pattison in The Batman

Robert Pattison in The Batman

The Batman Trailer Features Nirvana

by Paul Cashmere on August 23, 2020

in News

The trailer for ‘The Batman’ movie has dropped and it features classic Nirvana ‘Something In The Way’.

‘The Batman’ trailer confirms a darker than usual Batman movie is on the way.

‘The Batman’ is set for release on 1 October, 2021. Robert Pattinson (Twilight/Harry Potter) stars as Batman/Bruce Wayne. Andy Serkis plays Alfred Pennyworth, Zoë Kravitz is Catwoman/Selena Kyle, Colin Farrell is The Penguin and Paul Dano plays The Riddler.

Production for the film was well underway when Covid-19 hit and was delayed. It is expected to resume in September.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Batman’s suit which appears to have weapons built into the Bat logo.

The new Batmobile also breaks with tradition and is more like a US muscle car.

Nirvana ‘Something In The Way’ was the last track (not counting the hidden track) on Nirvana’s Nevermind’. Kurt Cobian wrote the song in 1990 and first performed it on 25 November, 1990, 10 months before ‘Nevermind’ was released.

The song is said to be about a time when Cobain was homeless and slept under the Young Street Bridge in Aberdeen, Washington although Cobain once said it was not autobiographical. Cobain claimed it was about “like if he was living under a bridge and was dying of AIDS.”

Nirvana also performed the song for ‘MTV Unplugged in New York’, released in 1994.

