 The Beatles And India To Be Released As DVD - Noise11.com
The Beatles and India

The Beatles And India To Be Released As DVD

by Paul Cashmere on May 5, 2022

in News

‘The Beatles and India’, a document on the time The Beatles spent in India in 1966, will be released as a DVD in June.

The Beatles were introduced to Indian music while they were making their movie ‘Help!’. Indian musician’s feature in a scene in a restaurant.

George Harrison bought his first sitar soon after and learn the instrument from Ravi Shankar. That influence became to show in Beatles album ‘Rubber Soul’ (Norwegian Wood), ‘Revolver’ (Tomorrow Never Knows, Love You To), ‘Sgt Pepper’ (Within You Without You) and on ‘Lady Madonna’s b-side ‘The Inner Light’.

When The Beatles visited India they were cut off from the Western World and their creativity exploded. They met Indian guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi who became their mentor but while they were there, manager Brian Epstein died at age 33 and The Beatles turned to the Maharishi for guidance. Just two years later, John Lennon would out the Maharishi as a fraud in his song ‘Sexy Sadie’.

‘The Beatles and India’ will be released on 21 June 2022.

