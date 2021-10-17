The Beatles Are Now On Tik Tok - Noise11.com

The Beatles are now on TikTok. Fans of The Beatles now have a choice of 36 songs from their back catalogue to pick from to soundtrack their clips on the video-sharing app.

The hits include ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Love Me Do, ‘The Long and Winding Road,’ ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’, and ‘Eleanor Rigby’.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that The Beatles almost sacked George and planned to replace him with Eric Clapton after the guitarist temporarily left the band.

The news came from unearthed interviews with John recorded in January 1969.

In the tape, he says: “[Harrison is a ]festering wound and we allowed it to go deeper and we didn’t even give him any bandages.”

John then goes on to suggest that his place in the world-famous band be taken by fellow guitarist Eric Clapton, 76.

He added: ‘I think if George doesn’t come back by next week we ask Eric Clapton to play.’

The revelation came from more than 120 hours of unheard audio and 50 hours of unseen footage made while a fly-on-the-wall film was shot by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg during the rehearsing and recording of what became the Fab Four’s final album ‘Let It Be.’

The recordings are to be used as part of a new documentary to mark the 50 years that have passed since their final album reached number one in the charts.

The three-part TV documentary titled ‘The Beatles Get Back’ is made by Peter Jackson, the Oscar-winning director of films such as ‘King Kong’ and ‘Lord of the Rings.’

The documentary is scheduled for release on Disney+ in November.

Former drummer Ringo teased that it shows” the band were just “lads laughing and fooling around” in their final days, despite their infamous acrimonious split in 1970.

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments