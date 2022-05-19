The Beatles Get Back Is Back On - Noise11.com

The Beatles’ Peter Jackson doco ‘Get Back’ has had a release date, which changed, which was indefinitely postponed and now its back on again.

‘Get Back is coming on 12 July 2022 but will still be a disappointment to Beatles’ fans. There are no extras (as Peter Jackson earlier hinted). ‘Get Back’ will be the original Disney+ mini-series over three discs matching the three episodes currently airing on Disney.

The Beatles’ had promised an official release of the original ‘Get Back’ movie. Many expected it to be part of this release but we now know that won’t be the case.

Like the recent ‘Let It Be’ box, the content offering for Beatles’ fans is poor. The ‘Let It Be’ box, despite having outtakes from the sessions, missed the main and complete unreleased songs such as ‘Commonwealth’.

Here are the details of what to expect:

Acclaimed director Peter Jackson’s stunning docuseries The Beatles: Get Back will now be available to own on a Blu-ray Collector’s Set and DVD. The series offers unprecedented access to the world’s most iconic band as they prepare to record the Let It Be album.

Fans and critics everywhere have celebrated the “mesmerizing” (Kenneth Womack, Salon.com), “epic” (Tim Glanfield, RadioTimes.com) and “extraordinarily intimate” series (Sheila O’Malley, RogerEbert.com).

A winner at both the Producers Guild of America and American Cinema Editors Awards, The Beatles: Get Back is also Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™. Travel back in time and witness the creative process of the Fab Four by adding The Beatles: Get Back to your collection on Blu-ray and DVD July 12.

Series Synopsis

Directed by Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary series that takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions. The documentary showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome, and is compiled from 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 (under the supervision of Michael Lindsay-Hogg and his director of photography Tony Richmond) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored. Also featured – for the first time in its entirety – is The Beatles’ last live performance as a group: the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

Cast

John Lennon

Paul McCartney

George Harrison

Ringo Starr

Directed by

Peter Jackson

Produced by

Jonathan Clyde

Clare Olssen

Peter Jackson

Producers

Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr

Yoko Ono Lennon

Olivia Harrison

Executive Produced by

Jeff Jones

Ken Kamins

Product Specifications

Street Date

Physical: July 12, 2022

Product SKUs

Physical: Blu-ray, DVD

Series Run Time

Approx. 468 Minutes

Aspect Ratio

Physical: 1.85:1

U.S. Audio

Blu-ray: English Dolby Atmos, English 7.1 PCM, English 2.0 PCM, 2.0 English Descriptive Audio

DVD: English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Digital, 2.0 English Descriptive Audio

U.S. Subtitles

Blu-ray: English SDH, Spanish, French

DVD: English SDH, Spanish, French

3-Disc set includes:

Part One – The band gathers at Twickenham Film Studios to rehearse for a planned concert.

Part Two – Recording sessions start at Apple Studios, rehearsals continue and the mood lifts.

Part Three – The Beatles perform on the rooftop of their Apple offices

