The Beatles Share First Clip Of Peter Jackson Documentary Get Back - Noise11.com

The Beatles Share First Clip Of Peter Jackson Documentary Get Back

by Paul Cashmere on November 13, 2021

in News

The Beatles have uploaded a scene from their upcoming documentary ‘Get Back’ by Peter Jackson.

The video features a behind the scenes look at the creation of ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’, with Paul McCartney directing the structure of the song to the band as they play. George Harrison wasn’t even aware of the title as he played. “Is that one called ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ he is heard asking at the end.

The Beatles: Get Back” rolls out over three days, November 25, 26, and 27, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.

