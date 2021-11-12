The Beatles Share First Clip Of Peter Jackson Documentary Get Back - Noise11.com

The Beatles have uploaded a scene from their upcoming documentary ‘Get Back’ by Peter Jackson.

The video features a behind the scenes look at the creation of ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’, with Paul McCartney directing the structure of the song to the band as they play. George Harrison wasn’t even aware of the title as he played. “Is that one called ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ he is heard asking at the end.

The Beatles: Get Back” rolls out over three days, November 25, 26, and 27, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



