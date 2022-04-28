The Black Keys Drop Another Preview of Dropout Boogie with ‘It Ain’t Over’ - Noise11.com

The latest song for The Black Keys fans is ‘It Ain’t Over’.

‘It Ain’t Over’ previews the next album for The Black Keys, ‘Dropout Boogie’, due 13 May, one day before the 20th anniversary of The Black Keys first album ‘The Big Come Up’.

Guests on ‘Dropout Boogie’ include with Cartwright, Billy F Gibbons (ZZ Top), and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon)

‘Dropout Boogie’ is the 11th studio album for The Black Keys.

The Black Keys North American tour will start 9 July in Las Vegas.

