The Casanovas Form a ‘Red Hot’ Team With Producer Mark Opitz

Melbourne’s The Casanovas have been in the studio working on their fifth album with legendary producer Mark Opitz.

Optiz produced The Angels ‘Face To Face’ and ‘No Exit’ albums, AC/DC’s ‘Powerage’, Cold Chisel’s ‘East’, Swingshift’, ‘Circus Animals’ and ‘Twentieth Century’, INXS ‘Shabooh Shoobah’, ‘Welcome To Wherever You Are’ and ‘Fill Moon, Dirty Hearts’, ‘Divinyls ‘Desperate’ and ‘What A Life’, Kiss ‘The Kiss Symphony: Alive IV’ and the first Noiseworks albums.

The Casanovas ‘Reptilian Overload’ is coming in August.

The song ‘Red Hot’ backed with the tongue in cheek ‘St Kilda Is Fucked’ was released this week. Says Tommy Boyce of The Casanovas, “I was enjoying those big riffs that have heaps of space in between chords,” says Tommy. “That kind of tough, unhurried swagger.”

