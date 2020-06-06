 The Casanovas Form a ‘Red Hot’ Team With Producer Mark Opitz - Noise11.com
The Casanovas

The Casanovas

The Casanovas Form a ‘Red Hot’ Team With Producer Mark Opitz

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2020

in News

Melbourne’s The Casanovas have been in the studio working on their fifth album with legendary producer Mark Opitz.

Optiz produced The Angels ‘Face To Face’ and ‘No Exit’ albums, AC/DC’s ‘Powerage’, Cold Chisel’s ‘East’, Swingshift’, ‘Circus Animals’ and ‘Twentieth Century’, INXS ‘Shabooh Shoobah’, ‘Welcome To Wherever You Are’ and ‘Fill Moon, Dirty Hearts’, ‘Divinyls ‘Desperate’ and ‘What A Life’, Kiss ‘The Kiss Symphony: Alive IV’ and the first Noiseworks albums.

The Casanovas ‘Reptilian Overload’ is coming in August.

The song ‘Red Hot’ backed with the tongue in cheek ‘St Kilda Is Fucked’ was released this week. Says Tommy Boyce of The Casanovas, “I was enjoying those big riffs that have heaps of space in between chords,” says Tommy. “That kind of tough, unhurried swagger.”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jay-Z - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z To Take Out Full Page Ad For George Floyd

JAY-Z and his associates at Roc Nation have spent a fortune honouring tragic Black Lives Matter icon George Floyd in a series of full-page U.S. newspaper ads.

3 days ago
Jewel photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jewel Is Enjoying Her Virtual Concerts

Jewel misses singing in front of a live audience, but has found performing for fans virtually "very satisfying".

5 days ago
Elton John and Nigel Olsson perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Takes $75m Hit Because of Coronavirus

Elton John has reportedly been left "bereft" after taking a significant $75 million (£60 million) hit after coronavirus forced him to cancel his farewell tour.

5 days ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Peter O’Doherty’s Dog Trumpet Song ‘Stay For Too Long’ Harks Back To Childhood

Dog Trumpet’s Peter O’Doherty reached back into his past when he was a kid to create ‘Stay For Too Long’ on Dog Trumpet’s new ‘Great South Road’ album.

May 28, 2020
Thelma Plum
Thelma Plum Covers Powderfinger’s These Days

Thelma Plum has covered the Powderfinger classic ‘These Days’.

May 28, 2020
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt and Jason Mraz Australian Tour Cancelled

The James Blunt and Jason Mraz joint Australian tour in November has been cancelled. The shows will not be rescheduled.

May 28, 2020
Rosanne Cash, music news, noise11.com
Rosanne Cash Stands Up To Nashville Thug

Singer Rosanne Cash is disgusted by the behaviour of a man in Nashville, Tennessee after he verbally attacked her daughter for wearing a face mask at the grocery store.

May 28, 2020