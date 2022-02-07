The Cure Are Working On A New Album - Noise11.com

Robert Smith says The Cure are working on a new album.

Smith assured fans that he and his bandmates are planning to have new music to perform once they hit the road on tour again and revealed his desire to release a new album is “overwhelming”.

He tweeted: “We will be performing songs from a new album when we next play…or we won’t be playing at all! And I really want to play…so that means…

“It means my desire to release a new album is overwhelming!”

The band are now under pressure to finish a new record as they are set to go on tour in October.

The Cure will kick off the 44-date European and UK tour in Riga, Latvia on October 6 before concluding five arena shows in Britain at London’s SSE Arena on December 11.

It was previously revealed that fans will be treated to a 135 minute show and a “67 minute” new album was also mooted, which would mark the group’s first record since 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’.

The group have confirmed that the line-up for the tour will feature bassist Simon Gallup, who said in August that he had left the band “with a slightly heavy heart” as he was “fed up of betrayal”. Two months later, however, he appeared to confirm that he had re-joined The Cure.

