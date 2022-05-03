The Cure ‘Pornography’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com

‘Pornography’, the fourth album for The Cure is 40 years old.

All eight songs from the album have been performed live at some stage by The Cure of the years.

One Hundred Years (Performed 584 times, last played 11 August, 2019)

A Short Term Effect (Performed 45 times, last played 12 November, 2002)

The Hanging Garden (Performed 216 times, last played 26 June, 2016)

Siamese Twins (Performed 92 times, last played 4 September, 2004)

The Figurehead (Performed 161 times, last played 8 June 2008)

A Strange Day (Performed 340 times, last played 11 August, 2019)

Cold (Performed 240 times, last played 26 June, 2016)

Pornography (Performed 101 times, last played 19 June, 2016)

‘Pornography’ was released on 4 May 1982. The line-up was Robert Smith on guitar and vocals; Simon Gallup on bass and Lol Tolhurst on drums. Gallup left after the release of the album and missed the next album ‘The Top’ but was back for the following one ‘The Head On The Door’ in 1986 and has been with the band ever since.

Robert Smith admitted that “a lot of drugs were involved” in the recording of the album. Smith said the influence for the album was The Psychedelic Furs’ debut album.

The album reached no 8 in the UK, no 39 in Australia but failed to chart in the USA.

