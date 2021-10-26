The Cure's Robert Smith Donates Artworks for Charity - Noise11.com

The Cure’s Robert Smith has donated four pieces of unique A5 artwork to Heart Research UK’s anonymous heART project, raising money for vital medical research.

Smith, who is a patron of Heart Research UK, is one of a host of celebrities and world-renowned artists who have donated artwork to the project, which is all being auctioned live on eBay from the 22nd- 31st October 2021.

Other musical contributors include Liam Howlett (the Prodigy), as well as pieces from Kevin Shields (My Bloody Valentine), Chvrches, Andy Bell, Mark Gardener, Laurence Colbert (Ride), James Alexander Graham, Andy MacFarlane (The Twilight Sad) and Jamie Hewlett (Gorillaz).

Their pieces will be auctioned alongside over 460 others, created by a host of celebrities and international artists on eBay.

The twist? Though the list of artists will be available to all bidders, the artist of each individual piece will be kept anonymous, only being revealed once the auction is over. Could you bag yourself a unique masterpiece for a bargain price?

The anonymous heART project is already gaining significant popularity on social media channels with the likes of Robert Smith, Chvrches, My Bloody Valentine and Natalie Appleton of All Saints showing their support on Twitter and Instagram using the #anonartproject.

You can bid on your favourite piece here – www.heartresearch.org.uk/heart-auction

All the money raised will support Heart Research UK’s pioneering research in to the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease.

Kate Bratt-Farrar, Chief Executive of Heart Research UK, said: “The anonymous heART project is one of the most exciting campaigns Heart Research UK has ever run. The quantity and quality of the artwork that we have received from artists, designers and celebrities all over the world has been astounding.

“At Heart Research UK, we’re always looking for fun and interesting ways to raise money. The anonymous heART project allows people to support ground-breaking medical research but also get a little something back, owning their own mini-masterpiece created by an artist or celeb.

“What makes this project so special is that everyone has the chance to own a piece of iconic art; it really is making high-class art available to all.

“All of the money we raise will help us continue our pioneering medical research, helping us benefit patients as soon as possible.”

The anonymous heART project is proudly sponsored by international law firm Walker Morris. Walker Morris, who partnered with the charity to launch the first anonymous heART project in 2018, are reinforcing their long-standing reputation for innovative sponsorship of the arts with a two-year sponsorship of the project, including the anonymous heART project’s 5th anniversary year in 2022.

