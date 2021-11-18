 The Faces ‘A Nod’s As Good As A Wink’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com
The Faces A Nods As Good As A Wink

The Faces ‘A Nod’s As Good As A Wink’ Turns 50

by Paul Cashmere on November 18, 2021

in News

The Faces classic ‘A Nod’s As Good As A Wink … To A Blind Horse’ has just turned 50 years old.

‘A Nod’s As Good As A Wink’ was the third album for The Faces. It was released in 17 November 1971.

The Faces’ lead singer Rod Stewart had released his solo album ‘Every Picture Tells A Story’ in May 1971. The Faces album came along just as Rod’s ‘Maggie Mae’ was a huge hit all over the world.

The Faces were Rod Stewart (vocals), Ronnie Wood (guitar), Kenney Jones (drums), Ian McLagan (keyboards) and Ronnie Lane (bass). Lane died in 1997, McLagan in 2014.

‘A Nod’s As Good As A Wink’ reached no 6 in the USA, no 4 in Australia and no 2 in the UK giving The Faces there first international chart success.

The album was recorded between March and September 1971. The band shared production duties with Glyn Johns who had recently worked with The Beatles on the ‘Get Back’ album (recently released in the Let It Be box) and The Who’s ‘Who’s Next’. He went on to produce the first two Eagles albums after The Faces.

‘A Nod’s As Good As A Wink’ featured ‘Stay With Me’.

The Faces morphed out of the earlier Small Faces with Steve Marriott. Mariott left to join Humble Pie, Wood and Stewart were recruited and The Small Faces became The Faces.

The Faces only released four albums:

First Step (1970)
Long Player (1971)
A Nod’s As Good As A Wink (1971)
Ooh La La (1973)

In 1975 after Ronnie Wood left to join The Rolling Stones, the band split.

In June this year it was reported that Jones, Stewart and Wood were working on new music. There has been no word on that since.

Rod Stewart was on The Graham Norton Show this week performing his new song ‘One More Time’. His new album ‘The Tears of Hercules’ was released last week.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan Center interior
Bob Dylan Center Acquires Early Dylan Recordings

The Bob Dylan Center has acquired some early Dylan recordings ahead of its official opening in 2022.

1 hour ago
Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros OGorman
Aerosmith To Release 1971 Recordings For Record Store Day

Recently discovered early Aerosmith recordings will be official released for Record Store Day.

3 hours ago
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA To Release ‘Voyage’ Christmas Song As Next Single

ABBA look set to enter the race for this year's Christmas No1 with their first-ever festive song.

1 day ago
The 2017 APIA Good Times tour with Joe Camilleri, Black Sorrows. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Live Music Kicks Off On With The Bellarine Music Festival

Premier Artists has a run of five live music events kicking off from 11 December on the Bellarine Peninsula.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
The Rolling Stones Perform ‘Ain’t Too Proud To Beg’ For The First Time Since 2007

The Rolling Stones have treated Detroit to an old classic, their cover of The Temptations’ ‘Ain’t To Proud To Beg’.

2 days ago
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
Australian Charts: ABBA Voyage Debuts At No 1

ABBA returns to the No.1 spot in Australia with their ninth studio album "Voyage", their first new material in forty years, and now their fifth chart-topping album locally.

2 days ago
Jeff Wald - Twitter photo
Jeff Wald, Husband and Manager of Helen Reddy, Dies At Age 77

Jeff Wald, the husband and manager of Helen Reddy, as well as the manager of Sylvester Stallone and Donna Summer, has died at age 77.

4 days ago