The Go-Go’s Gina Schock To Publish Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s - Noise11.com

Gina Schock, The Go-Go’s drummer, will publish her book of personal photographs Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s.

“I truly had no idea that I was to become the Go-Go’s archivist. I’ve always loved photography, so taking photos of the band was a natural process. When you check out this book, I hope you feel like you were right there with me over the last forty years. From Baltimore to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, what a trip this has been. I am thrilled to finally share my personal collection with everyone.”

The Go-Go’s bass player Kathy Valentine has written the foreword and calls Gina “the ruler of the band”. “You best follow along…The drummer, if it’s Gina Schock, also gives the songs identifiable hooks – instantly recognizable, the heartbeat and life-force of a track,” Kathy says.

In the book singer Belinda Carlisle added, “None of us had any money. I would cash my checks and put all my money in a Barbie thermos…While we were performing, I never left the Barbie thermos in the dressing room. I would bring it onstage with me and put it in Gina’s kick drum…I wouldn’t let it out of my sight because all the money I had in the world was in there, and it was usually around a hundred dollars…At the end of the night, everybody went home with whomever. I always went home with Barbie.”

The Go-Go’s debut album ‘Beauty and the Beat’ just turned 40 on July 8.

