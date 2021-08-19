 The Go-Go’s Gina Schock To Publish Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s - Noise11.com
Gina Schock of The Go Gos photo by Arnold Neimanis (supplied)

The Go-Go’s Gina Schock To Publish Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s

by Paul Cashmere on August 19, 2021

in News

Gina Schock, The Go-Go’s drummer, will publish her book of personal photographs Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s.

“I truly had no idea that I was to become the Go-Go’s archivist. I’ve always loved photography, so taking photos of the band was a natural process. When you check out this book, I hope you feel like you were right there with me over the last forty years. From Baltimore to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, what a trip this has been. I am thrilled to finally share my personal collection with everyone.”

The Go-Go’s bass player Kathy Valentine has written the foreword and calls Gina “the ruler of the band”. “You best follow along…The drummer, if it’s Gina Schock, also gives the songs identifiable hooks – instantly recognizable, the heartbeat and life-force of a track,” Kathy says.

In the book singer Belinda Carlisle added, “None of us had any money. I would cash my checks and put all my money in a Barbie thermos…While we were performing, I never left the Barbie thermos in the dressing room. I would bring it onstage with me and put it in Gina’s kick drum…I wouldn’t let it out of my sight because all the money I had in the world was in there, and it was usually around a hundred dollars…At the end of the night, everybody went home with whomever. I always went home with Barbie.”

The Go-Go’s debut album ‘Beauty and the Beat’ just turned 40 on July 8.

Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Flesh and Blood Tour Cancelled Because of #Gladyscluster

Jimmy Barnes has cancelled the Flesh and Blood tour following the postponed shows no longer being able to go ahead on their new dates.

2 hours ago
Rolling Stones Tattoo You
The Rolling Stones Tease Tattoo You Reissue

The Rolling Stones are set to make an announcement about their next expanded release ‘Tattoo You’ on Thursday (BST).

24 hours ago
Madonna catalogue heads to Warner Music Group
Madonna To Mark 40th Anniversary With Reissues Of Entire Catalogue

2022 is a benchmark year for Madonna. Her debut single ‘Everybody’ was released in October 1982. Madonna has resigned with Warner Music Group, taken her entire catalogue including the last three Universal albums to Warner, and will expand and reissue the entire catalogue as she marks the 40th anniversary of her first music.

2 days ago
Richard Clapton Music Is Love Shows Move To 2022

Richard Clapton’s Music Is Love tour is the latest Covid casualty with all dates moved into 2022.

3 days ago
Earth Wind & Fire - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Earth Wind & Fire Reboot A Classic

Earth, Wind & Fire are to release a reimagining of their hit 'You Want My Love'.

3 days ago
Simon Gallup of The Cure perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Simon Gallup Quits The Cure

Simon Gallup has quit The Cure and fumed that he's "fed up of betrayal". Bass player Gallup announced his departure from The Cure on his Facebook page.

4 days ago
Nanci Griffith
Tributes Flow for Nanci Griffith Who Has Died At Age 68

Tributes are flowing for Austin singer songwriter Nanci Griffith who passed away at age 68 this week.

4 days ago