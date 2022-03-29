 Pixies To Return To Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com
Frank Black, Black Francis, Pixies, V Festival, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Black Francis, Pixies, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Pixies To Return To Australia and New Zealand

by Paul Cashmere on March 30, 2022

in News

Live Nation will tour Pixies in Australia and New Zealand in December.

Pixies were touring Australia in March 2020 when the shit it the fan with Covid. After the Melbourne show on March 10, 2020, the remainder of the dates were blown out leaving Brisbane, Sydney and Perth without shows.

The setlist for Melbourne 10 March 2020 was:

Come On Pilgrim EP in full:
Caribou
Vamos
Ed Is Dead
The Holiday Song
Nimrod’s Son
I’ve Been Tired
Isla de Encanta
Levitate Me

Surfer Rosa in full:
Bone Machine
Break My Body
Something Against You
Broken Face
Gigantic
River Euphrates
Where Is My Mind?
Cactus
Tony’s Theme
Oh My Golly!
Vamos
I’m Amazed
Brick Is Red

Cecilia Ann (The Surftones cover) (from Bossa Nova, 1990)
St. Nazaire (from Beneath The Eyrie, 2019)
Wave of Mutilation (from Doolittle, 1989)
This Is My Fate (from Beneath The Eyrie, 2019)
Catfish Kate (from Beneath The Eyrie, 2019)
Planet of Sound (from Trompe le Monde, 1991)
Mr. Grieves (from Doolittle, 1989)
Hey (from Doolittle, 1989)
Gouge Away (from Doolittle, 1989)

For the make-up dates Pixies said, “We are thrilled to be able to announce our return to Australia and New Zealand in December 2022, following the untimely postponement of some of these shows back in 2020. We will be returning to play two different sets across the tour:

“1. Performing Come on Pilgrim and Surfer Rosa in their entirety – in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Wellington and Christchurch.

“2. A brand new set featuring songs from across our catalogue, including some oldies and some brand new tracks – in Melbourne and Auckland.

“La la love you!”

Pixies – Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa
Australia & New Zealand 2022

BRISBANE – Fortitude Music Hall – Friday 2nd December
SYDNEY – Sydney Opera House Forecourt – Saturday 3rd December
MELBOURNE – Forum – Wednesday 7th December
ADELAIDE – Thebarton Theatre – Thursday 8th December
PERTH – Fremantle Arts Centre – Saturday 10th December
WELLINGTON – Opera House – Wednesday 14th December
AUCKLAND – Town Hall – Friday 16th December
CHRISTCHURCH – Town Hall – Saturday 17th December

