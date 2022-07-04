 The Rolling Stones Adjust The Set For Second London Show - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones Adjust The Set For Second London Show

by Paul Cashmere on July 4, 2022

in News

The Rolling Stones played their second London show on Sunday 3 July with a few tour debuts replacing some of the more well-worn songs.

‘Angie’, ‘You Got Me Rocking and ‘Like A Rolling Stone’ made their SIXTY tour debut while the newest Stones song, the 2020 single ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ was removed from the set.

Rolling Stones setlist 3 July 2020

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
19th Nervous Breakdown (single, 1966)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Out of Time (from Aftermath UK, 1966)
Angie (from Goats Head Soup, 1973)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Like A Rolling Stone (from Stripped, 1995)
You Got Me Rocking (from Voodoo Lounge, 1994)
Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)
You Got The Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Happy (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath US, 1966)
Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out of Our Heads, 1965)

The next Rolling Stones show will be 11 July in Brussels. The final show of the tour will be 31 July in Stockholm.

