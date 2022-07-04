The Rolling Stones Adjust The Set For Second London Show - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones played their second London show on Sunday 3 July with a few tour debuts replacing some of the more well-worn songs.

‘Angie’, ‘You Got Me Rocking and ‘Like A Rolling Stone’ made their SIXTY tour debut while the newest Stones song, the 2020 single ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ was removed from the set.

Hyde Park – YOU GOT ME ROCKIN’! Tonight you made us so HAPPY.. but now we’re OUT OF TIME.. I don’t want to be a MIDNIGHT RAMBLER.. but we’re really going to MISS YOU.. I guess YOU CAN’T ALWAYS GET WHAT YOU WANT but we definitely got some SATISFACTION!! pic.twitter.com/X70E22Gk5a — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 3, 2022

Rolling Stones setlist 3 July 2020

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

19th Nervous Breakdown (single, 1966)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Out of Time (from Aftermath UK, 1966)

Angie (from Goats Head Soup, 1973)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Like A Rolling Stone (from Stripped, 1995)

You Got Me Rocking (from Voodoo Lounge, 1994)

Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

You Got The Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Happy (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath US, 1966)

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out of Our Heads, 1965)

The next Rolling Stones show will be 11 July in Brussels. The final show of the tour will be 31 July in Stockholm.

Thank you London! We’ve had the best time playing two incredible shows at Hyde Park for this tour. Thanks for joining us 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/iNH3tK5igl — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 3, 2022

