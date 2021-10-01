 The Rolling Stones Play No Filter Second Show In Charlotte, NC - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones Play No Filter Second Show In Charlotte, NC

by Paul Cashmere on October 1, 2021

in News

The Rolling Stones are continuing on their No Filter tour in the USA with the second show of the tour this week out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The setlist for show two was pretty close to the first earlier this week in St Louis. ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together’ replaced ‘Its Only Rock ‘n’ Roll’, ‘Under My Thumb’ was dropped and the newly released ‘Tattoo You’ outtake ‘Trouble’s A-Coin’ was slide into the set.

‘Let It Bleed’ was the audience request song. ‘Wild Flowers’ was chosen for St Louis. And one final chance was in the standard Keith double with ‘Before You Make Me Run’ from ‘Some Girls’ replacing ‘Happy’ from ‘Exile On Main Street’.

The Rolling Stones are on their first tour since the passing of Charlie Watts.

The setlist for North Carolina was:

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
Let’s Spend The Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1967)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
19th Nervous Breakdown (single 1966)
Trouble’s A Comin (From Tattoo You box, 2021)
Let It Bleed (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Living In A Ghost Town (single 2020)
Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)
Before They Make You Run (from Some Girls, 1978)
Slipping Away (from Steel Wheels, 1989)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Sympathy For The Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out Of Our Heads, 1965)

The next show on the tour is Pittsburgh, PA on 4 October.

Meanwhile Mick Jagger spent the night before the show at a small bar in Charlotte, NC where he went unnoticed.

