The Rolling Stones Play No Filter Second Show In Charlotte, NC - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones are continuing on their No Filter tour in the USA with the second show of the tour this week out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The setlist for show two was pretty close to the first earlier this week in St Louis. ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together’ replaced ‘Its Only Rock ‘n’ Roll’, ‘Under My Thumb’ was dropped and the newly released ‘Tattoo You’ outtake ‘Trouble’s A-Coin’ was slide into the set.

‘Let It Bleed’ was the audience request song. ‘Wild Flowers’ was chosen for St Louis. And one final chance was in the standard Keith double with ‘Before You Make Me Run’ from ‘Some Girls’ replacing ‘Happy’ from ‘Exile On Main Street’.

The Rolling Stones are on their first tour since the passing of Charlie Watts.

The setlist for North Carolina was:

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Let’s Spend The Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1967)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

19th Nervous Breakdown (single 1966)

Trouble’s A Comin (From Tattoo You box, 2021)

Let It Bleed (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Living In A Ghost Town (single 2020)

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

Before They Make You Run (from Some Girls, 1978)

Slipping Away (from Steel Wheels, 1989)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)

Sympathy For The Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out Of Our Heads, 1965)

The next show on the tour is Pittsburgh, PA on 4 October.

FOR MORE NOISE11.COM ROLLING STONES STORIES CLICK HERE

Meanwhile Mick Jagger spent the night before the show at a small bar in Charlotte, NC where he went unnoticed.

Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/BWssvivAII — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 30, 2021

Co-owner of the Thirsty Beaver Brian Wilson tells me Mick Jagger went unnoticed last night. Turns out the people to the right of him in this photo have floor tickets to the show tonight and they didn’t even realize it was him! pic.twitter.com/mFxXOmiAsH — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 30, 2021

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments