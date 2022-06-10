The Rolling Stones Play The Beatles In Liverpool - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones paid tribute to The Beatles in their hometown Liverpool performing the Lennon-McCartney song ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’.It was the first Stones show in Liver since 1971, 51 years ago.

The Rolling Stones version of ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ was the second UK single for The Stones and the b-side of their first US single ‘Not Fade Away’.

The song started as a Paul McCartney song with John Lennon finishing it off. The Stones then manager Andrew Loog Oldham took John and Paul to the studio where the Stones were recording. McCartney gave the song to Mick Jagger.

‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ by The Rolling Stones was only released as a single. It is only found on compilation albums.

The Stones ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ single was released on 1 November 1963 in the UK.

The Beatles version was first released three weeks later on 23 November 1963 as a track from the second Beatles album ‘With The Beatles’. Ringo Starr sang lead vocals on The Beatles version.

John Lennon dismissed The Beatles version in his 1980 Playboy interview. He said, “It was a throwaway. The only two versions of the song were Ringo and the Rolling Stones. That shows how much importance we put on it: We weren’t going to give them anything great, right?”

Ringo Starr performs the song live in his Ringo Starr and the All-Starr Band tours.

Paul McCartney occasionally perform it in 1993.

Keith Richards performed the song with his other band X-Pensive Winos in their 1988 Talk Is Cheap tour.

The Stones performed the song three times on the 50 & Counting tour. Prior to that, the Stones hadn’t played the song live since 1965. In total, the performance this week in Liverpool was the 23rd time the Stones have ever played the song.

Bob Dylan honored the song with his song ‘I Wanna Be Your Lover’ recorded for his 1966 album ‘Blonde on Blonde’. Dylan left the song off the album but it was eventually officially released on his 1985 compilation ‘Biograph’.

Rolling Stones Liverpool, UK setlist 9 June 2022

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

19th Nervous Breakdown (single, 1966)

Get Off My Cloud (single, 1965)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

I Wanna Be Your Man (single, 1963)

Out of Time (from Aftermath UK, 1966)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Living in a Ghost Town (single 2020)

Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

You Got The Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Connection (from Between The Buttons, 1967)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath US, 1966)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out of Our Heads, 1965)

The Rolling Stones next show is 13 June 2022 in Amsterdam.

