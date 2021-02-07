The Rolling Stones Tease New Music - Noise11.com

It sounds like there is new music for The Rolling Stones on the way. Source: Keith Richards.

Keith tease the imminent arrival of new Stones music posting to Twitter “About last night! New music on the horizon!”. That might mean a song, a few songs, or an album.

About last night! New music on the horizon! pic.twitter.com/6XsOL6rknk — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) February 5, 2021

The most recent new music for The Rolling Stones was ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ last April, just after Covid hit. The lyrics had an eerie Covid feel yet they were written a year before the coronavirus was even a thing.

The Stones had some fun with that one. It was soon followed up with a Alok remix.

The Stones then dipped into the vault and reissued an expanded edition of ‘Goats Head Soup’, their 1973 classic. That gave us more previously unreleased music, albeit 70s leftovers.

And then ‘Scarlet’ got a Killer make-over.

And lets not forget the DVD from the1989 Steel Wheels tour.

The last Stones studio album was ‘Blue & Lonesome’ in 2016. It was an album of Blues covers with no new and original songs.

The last Rolling Stones album of original songs was ‘A Bigger Bang’ in 2005.

