 The Rolling Stones To Expand 2003 Madison Square Garden Live DVD - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones To Expand 2003 Madison Square Garden Live DVD

by Paul Cashmere on April 25, 2022

in News

The Rolling Stones will upgrade their Four Flicks Madison Square Garden release to the full concert with four additional tracks, including a duet with Sheryl Crow.

The show filmed 18 January 2003 in New York at Madison Square Garden was first released as part of the Four Flicks DVD. The new edition is titled ‘Licked Live’.

Don’t Stop

The Rolling Stones line-up for the night was Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts were Darryl Jones (bass, backing vocals), Chuck Leavell (keyboards, backing vocals), Bobby Keys (saxophone), Bernard Fowler (backing vocals), Lisa Fischer (backing vocals), Blondie Chaplin (backing vocals, acoustic guitar/ percussion), Tim Ries(saxophone, keyboards), Kent Smith (trumpet), and Michael Davis (trombone).

‘Licked Live In NYC’ includes the previously unreleased performances of ‘Start Me Up’, ‘Tumbling Dice’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ and ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ from the show.

There us also bonus tracks for ‘Star Star’, ‘I Just Want To Make Love To You’ and ‘Street Fighting Man’ from Amsterdam and rehearsal footage featuring ‘Well Well’ and ‘Extreme Western Grip’.

A CD and LP version will also be released.

The complete concert DVD will feature:

1. “Street Fighting Man”
2. “Start Me Up”
3. “If You Can’t Rock Me”
4. “Don’t Stop”
5. “Monkey Man”
6. “Angie”
7. “Let It Bleed”
8. “Midnight Rambler”
9. “Tumbling Dice
10. “Thru and Thru”
11. “Happy”
12. “Gimme Shelter”
13. “You Got Me Rocking”
14. “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”
15. “Honky Tonk Women” (with Sheryl Crow)
16. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”
17. “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll” (B-stage)
18. “When the Whip Comes Down” (B-stage)
19. “Brown Sugar” (B-stage)
20. “Sympathy For The Devil”
21. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

‘Licked Live In NYC’ will be released on 10 June. The Stones also have the ‘Live From El Mocombo’ album coming 13 May. Previously, only four of the tracks were released on the 1977 Love You Live album.

