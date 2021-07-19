The Rolling Stones To Expand ‘Tattoo You’ - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones next expanded album project will be the 1981 classic ‘Tattoo You’ album.

In an interview with The Times, Ronnie Wood has confirmed that nine tracks have been added to the re-release of the album to mark its 40th anniversary.

‘Tattoo You’ was released in August 1981. The Stones were delayed in heading back to the studio after the release of the previous album ‘Emotional Rescue’. It was around a time Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were arguing and the band had been constantly touring.

‘Tattoo You’ was compiled from studio outtakes from the 1970s. ‘Waiting On A Friend’ and ‘Tops’ were unused from the ‘Goats Head Soup’ album of 1973. ‘Slave’ and ‘Worried About You’ came out of the ‘Black and Blue’ sessions of 1975. ‘Start Me Up’ was an unused song from ‘Some Girls’ originally called ‘Never Stop’. ‘Black Limousine’ was also from the ‘Some Girls’ sessions. ‘Hang Fire’ was tried out for ‘Some Girls’, then ‘Emotional Rescue’ before finally appearing on ‘Tattoo You’. ‘No Use In Crying’, ‘Little T&A’, ‘Neighbours’ and ‘Heaven’ were all unused tracks from ‘Emotional Rescue’.

Meanwhile the Rolling Stones have uploaded a four-song lockdown treat.

The 30-minute YouTube video features four tracks from previously released DVDs:

Happy (Ladies & Gentleman – 1972)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (L.A. Forum – 1975)

Shattered (Some Girls – Live in Texas – 1978)

Midnight Rambler (The Marquee Club – 1971)

